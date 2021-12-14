Maidaan 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Maidaan Movie (2022): Maidaan is an Indian upcoming Hindi language drama history sport film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 3 June 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, stars Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim known as the architect of modern Indian football. National Award winner Keerthy Suresh will be making her Hindi film debut with Maidaan. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962.

Maidaan Movie Details:

Movies Name : Maidaan (2022)

: Maidaan (2022) Genre: Drama, History, Sprot

Drama, History, Sprot Release Date: 3 June 2022

3 June 2022 Director : Amit Ravindernath Sharma

: Amit Ravindernath Sharma Producer: Tarun Bali, Akash Chawla, Boney Kapoor, Zafar Khan, Arunava Sengupta, Arunava Joy, Sengupta

Tarun Bali, Akash Chawla, Boney Kapoor, Zafar Khan, Arunava Sengupta, Arunava Joy, Sengupta Production: Khyatee Mohan Kanchan

Khyatee Mohan Kanchan Writer : Akash Chawla, Saiwyn Quadras, Ritesh Shah

: Akash Chawla, Saiwyn Quadras, Ritesh Shah Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Maidaan Cast?

Ajay Devgn

Priyamani

Alfredo Tavares

Paul Spurrier

Gajraj Rao

Richard Bhakti Klein

Rudranil Ghosh

Nitanshi Goel

Mahim Masum

Palak Singh

Peter Daniel Adams

Rahul Tiwari Adhiyari

Neil Sharma

Jesse Austin

Max Mattern

Ridoanul Haque Siyam

Raphael Jose

Aayesha Vindhara

Indrajeet Singh

Bhavya Raj

Maidaan Official Trailer

Maidaan Official Trailer Coming soon.

