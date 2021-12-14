Maidaan 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Maidaan Movie (2022): Maidaan is an Indian upcoming Hindi language drama history sport film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 3 June 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
A sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, stars Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim known as the architect of modern Indian football. National Award winner Keerthy Suresh will be making her Hindi film debut with Maidaan. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962.
Maidaan Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Maidaan (2022)
- Genre: Drama, History, Sprot
- Release Date: 3 June 2022
- Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma
- Producer: Tarun Bali, Akash Chawla, Boney Kapoor, Zafar Khan, Arunava Sengupta, Arunava Joy, Sengupta
- Production: Khyatee Mohan Kanchan
- Writer: Akash Chawla, Saiwyn Quadras, Ritesh Shah
- Music: N/A
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Maidaan Cast?
- Ajay Devgn
- Priyamani
- Alfredo Tavares
- Paul Spurrier
- Gajraj Rao
- Richard Bhakti Klein
- Rudranil Ghosh
- Nitanshi Goel
- Mahim Masum
- Palak Singh
- Peter Daniel Adams
- Rahul Tiwari Adhiyari
- Neil Sharma
- Jesse Austin
- Max Mattern
- Ridoanul Haque Siyam
- Raphael Jose
- Aayesha Vindhara
- Indrajeet Singh
- Bhavya Raj
Maidaan Official Trailer
Maidaan Official Trailer Coming soon.
