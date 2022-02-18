Maidaan is going to be a landmark film in Ajay Devgn’s career, says Boney Kapoor | ‘Maidan will be the landmark film of Ajay Devgan’s career, he has given his best performance’ – Boney Kapoor

There are many surprises in the screenplay

Boney Kapoor told that ‘Maidan’ is full of untold stories from 1950 to 1965. He said, “The good thing about Maidan is that today’s generation does not know what Indian football has achieved in those years. There are many surprises in the screenplay. And our film will not be just full of football… There’s a lot of emotion involved in this involving the players and the families.”

deserves national award

At the same time, talking about Ajay Devgan, the director of the film Amit Sharma had also praised him openly some time back and said, “The level of dedication shown by Ajay sir will be seen by the people. He is not only a footballer. In fact, she remained involved throughout the project. The ground couldn’t have been built without Ajay sir. I think he deserves another National Award.”

footballers who can act

Talking on the field, director Amit Sharma had said- “For this film, we had to find footballers who can act as well… not actors who can pretend to play football. I guess that’s what I wanted. I got players like that.”

Ajay Devgn starrer biopic Maidaan first poster gets revealed | FilmiBeat

Will release in five languages

Ajay Devgan will be seen in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in this film. The film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali. The film is directed by ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

READ Also Priyanka chopra share her latest sexy photoshoot for a magazine viral on internet. Priyanka Chopra shared sexy photoshoot

-->