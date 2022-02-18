Entertainment

Maidaan is going to be a landmark film in Ajay Devgn’s career, says Boney Kapoor | ‘Maidan will be the landmark film of Ajay Devgan’s career, he has given his best performance’ – Boney Kapoor

Maidaan is going to be a landmark film in Ajay Devgn's career, says Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor told that ‘Maidan’ is full of untold stories from 1950 to 1965. He said, “The good thing about Maidan is that today’s generation does not know what Indian football has achieved in those years. There are many surprises in the screenplay. And our film will not be just full of football… There’s a lot of emotion involved in this involving the players and the families.”

At the same time, talking about Ajay Devgan, the director of the film Amit Sharma had also praised him openly some time back and said, “The level of dedication shown by Ajay sir will be seen by the people. He is not only a footballer. In fact, she remained involved throughout the project. The ground couldn’t have been built without Ajay sir. I think he deserves another National Award.”

Talking on the field, director Amit Sharma had said- “For this film, we had to find footballers who can act as well… not actors who can pretend to play football. I guess that’s what I wanted. I got players like that.”

Ajay Devgn starrer biopic Maidaan first poster gets revealed | FilmiBeat

Ajay Devgan will be seen in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in this film. The film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali. The film is directed by ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

The Golden Era of Indian Football will be shown in the film. Syed Abdul Rahim, considered one of the greatest football coach of India, reigned from 1952 to 1962.

Syed was a teacher by profession. He had the ability to inspire people. He got the benefit of this and in 1943 he was kept as a coach with the football team of Hyderabad City Police. After his arrival, the Hyderabad team won the cup several times. Reached the finals several times.

Even after being diagnosed with cancer, he always maintained his passion for the country and the game. In 1962, he again formed his team to participate in the Asian Games. The Indian team led itself to the final under the leadership of Syed.

