Maikel Franco has 4 hits, drives in 5 as Nationals trounce Braves



Michael Franco knew he needed an adjustment after his -13 season started for 1.

A new approach has paved the way for dramatic change for the Franco and Washington nationals.

Franco drove five runs in four innings, including a two-run homer, as the Washington Nationals defeated Huscar Yanoa and the Atlanta Braves 11-2 on Monday night.

Franco made a home run to cap for five in the third inning, then Tucker added a three-run double off Davidson’s ball as the Nationals routed the game with five more runs in the eighth inning.

“It was a great adjustment for me today, just coming back, don’t worry about anything, just go there and see the ball and a good game for me and my team,” said Franco.

Franco said his main combinations on the plate were “just don’t push those pitches down and away” and “attack my territory.”

The Braves (2-3) at the second rate in a row. Most of the fans in the 42,263 sellout crowd left with their World Series replica ring, a much-anticipated promotion, long before the game ended.

Josh Rogers (1-0) allowed just one run in two hits in 5 1/3 innings at the start of a great fill-in for Washington. Left-handed triple was withdrawn from Rochester when scheduled starter Anniebel Sanchez was placed on a 10-day injured list with a stiff neck.

Rogers expressed his emotions while being sent to Rochester, “I think I would lie if I said I was not crazy or frustrated.” “I tried to go to Triple-A and try to keep a good attitude and turn the page.”

Manager Dave Martinez said he had promised Rogers “” You’ll be here. Be patient. You’re going to be the first person we call. “

Lane Thomas doubled Inowar’s (0-1) two-run lead in the third inning to give Franco Homer a 5-1 lead over Washington’s bullpen on the left field.

Ynoa allowed five runs in seven innings and two walks in three innings.

“He’s still trying to figure things out,” said Brian Schneider, manager of Invar Braves, 23. “He’s not a finished product yet. … I trust him he’ll have to adjust.”

Spencer Strider gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings.

Ozzie Albies doubled and Marcel Ozuna’s two-out single gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead. Rogers retired the next 10 batsmen.

Thomas drove three runs with two hits, including a run-scoring single in the seventh. Josh Bell drove two runs with two hits.

Stunning announcement

Martinez met with his coaches before the game after learning the nationals might be put up for sale. Martinez said management chief Mark Lerner called him Monday morning to say his family was exploring the possibility of selling the team.

“At least I was shocked,” Martinez said. “… We’ll see where it takes us, but I don’t want any confusion here. We’ll still play baseball and win.”

Big turnout

The total number of attendees was the fourth largest in the history of Trust Park. The Braves have drawn more than 40,000 fans in four of their first five games. Sunday’s game against Cincinnati was drawn at 36,233.

Instructor’s room

Citizen: Martinez says Sanchez, 38, is “still doing very well, but he says he’s feeling better.” The move to put Sanchez in the IL with a cervical nerve injury to his neck was preceded by Friday. “We want to make sure he’s healthy before he starts throwing,” Martinez said.

Brave: C. Manny Pina (sore on the left wrist) was caught early in the season without any injuries. Snyder said he plans to “catch a lot” for Pinar as Travis D’Arnold’s top backup.

Coming next

National: LHP Patrick Corbyn (0-1, 4.50) will start the second game of the series on Tuesday night when he played just four innings, allowing five hits and two runs, to start the season with a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets. He is 6-7 with a 3.48 ERA in 17 career games, including 15 starts against Atlanta.

Brave: Sneaker did not announce his starter. LHP Tucker Davidson was a candidate before he dropped five runs in 2 2/3 innings in comfort behind Ynoa and Strider. Now the daredevils are more likely to call one or two pitchers from Guinness in Triple.