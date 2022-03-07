MAIN ISHQ MEIN HOON LYRICS – Radhe Shyam

Main Ishq Mein Hoon Lyrics from Radhe Shyam is Latest Hindi song sung by Manan Bhardwaj, Harjot Kaur and this brand new song is featuring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde. Main Ishq Mein Hoon song lyrics are penned down by Kumaar while music is also given by Manan Bhardwaj and video has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.