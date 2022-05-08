Maine Amtrak train accident leaves two dead



Police say an Amtrak train from Maine crashed into the town of Bidford on Sunday morning, killing two people.

The Bedford Police Department told Gadget Clock that the men were injured about 1,000 feet off Main Street around 11 a.m.

Police said there were 71 passengers on the northbound train. No injuries were reported at the board.

Amtrak said on its Twitter page that the incident delayed the departure and return of several Amtrak trains.

An Amtrak representative said people were entering the track when they came in contact with the train, WGME reported. “Amtrak is working with local law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident,” the representative said.

Passengers on a train from Portland to Boston have been taken to another train, police said.

No further details were released. An investigation is underway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.