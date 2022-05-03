Maine driver blames GPS for drunken wreck into police station, authorities say



A main driver said he was following her GPS when he took a wrong turn and crashed into a local police station over the weekend, but authorities say he was just drunk.

The crash happened in Portland when a 26-year-old woman drove through the Portland Police Department’s garage across her pedestrian plaza and then tried to climb the stairs to Middle Street, police said.

“He said he was following his GPS instructions but the responding officers felt it was excessive levels of alcohol in his blood,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said it was fortunate that the woman did not injure anyone during the incident. No injuries were reported, and police said there was little property damage.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was summoned to work under the influence.

Facebook users have joked about the condition of the suspected drunk driver.

One user wrote, “I’ve been very drunk before but never ‘drove through the police department'” one user wrote.

Another said: “Perhaps his GPS knew he was drunk and thought it would take him where he needed to be instead of where he wanted to be.”

“I hope all GPS will take drunk drivers to jail,” another user replied.