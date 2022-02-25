Maine man with explosives discussed attacking houses of worship in Chicago



PORTLAND, Maine – An 18-year-old man is planning a trip to Chicago to attack a mosque and other places of worship for allegedly carrying a homemade explosive device in his backpack, federal prosecutors say.

Javier Pelky of Waterville, Maine, was in contact with two teenagers about plans to attack a mosque and possibly a synagogue, prosecutors said. This week, a federal magistrate ordered his detention without bail.

On Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Wolf said, “Based on the information that investigators have received, it’s fair to say that this was more than just talk.”

Federal agents discovered three improvised devices in Pelky’s backpack during a February 11 search of his Waterville apartment, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

The devices were made together with staples, pins and thumb tacks to create a shrapnel when the explosion occurred, the FBI agent wrote.

Pelky has been charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

His attorney, Christopher McLean, did not immediately return a message from the Associated Press on Thursday.

Wolf said details of the discussion about what prosecutors described in court as “genocide” at the house of worship have been included in a sealed court document. He said he would be able to confirm what was said in court during Tuesday’s detention hearing.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has called on federal prosecutors to bring charges of hate crime in the case.

“This disturbing case highlights the real threat posed by anti-Muslim bigotry, anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of CAIR, in a statement.

Wolff declined to comment on whether further charges could be imminent.