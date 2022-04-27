Maine resident dies from rare tick virus



In East Maine, a man has died of a rare virus transmitted by an infected tick.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that the man from Waldo County had been infected with the Powasan virus.

They develop neurological symptoms and die while in the hospital.

The man was probably infected in Maine, the agency said.

Maine has identified 14 cases of the Powasan virus since 2010 The virus is rare in the United States, with about 25 cases reported each year since 2015

People are infected with the Powasan virus through the bite of an infected deer or woodchick tick.

According to the center, Powassan is a flavivirus and is currently the only well-documented tick-borne transmitted arbovirus occurring in the United States and Canada.

It was first recognized in 1958 in the town of Powasan, Ontario.

People who spend time outdoors have the highest risk of developing encephalitis.

The signs and symptoms of Powassan virus infection usually start one week to one month after the tick bite.

These may include fever, headache, neck pain, weakness, confusion, difficulty speaking, loss of coordination, and convulsions. Many do not have any symptoms.

The Powassan virus can cause brain swelling and permanent damage to the brain of about half of survivors.

One in 10 dies.

The center recommends that people talk to their doctor if they have any signs or symptoms after a tick bite. The virus is diagnosed based on these indicators and is confirmed by a spinal fluid or blood test.

There is no specific treatment for Powassan and serious illness may include hospital admissions.

The best way to prevent Powassan is to use an EPA-approved resistor to prevent tick bites, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors, clean any lawn and leaf curls, and check ticks on humans and pets daily.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.