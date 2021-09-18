Mainpuri juvenile death case: New seat to be probed in Mainpuri juvenile death case after Allahabad High Court intervention

Two years ago in 2019, a 16-year-old girl died mysteriously at Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. The girl was found hanging in her school in suspicious circumstances. Now, following the intervention of the Allahabad High Court, DGP Mukul Goyal has set up a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The court has called for an investigation report from police officials a month later. The dead girl’s family had accused her of raping and then murdering her.The court on Thursday also directed the state government to direct its officials to complete the investigation of rape cases within two months or within time as per the amended provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). The court directed the police officers to ensure that the family of the girl concerned would not be pressured during the investigation and their safety would be ensured.

‘Police working to save accused’

A bench of acting Chief Justice Munishwarnath Bhandari and Justice Anil Kumar Ojha heard the public interest litigation filed by Mahendra Pratap Singh. The petitioner had alleged that the police were not conducting an impartial investigation into the incident and were not protecting the real accused. During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, representing the state government, told the court that the state government has suspended the concerned investigating officers, ASPs and DSPs investigating the case. In addition, a new SIT has been set up to re-investigate the matter.

Called the mother the day before the death

The mother of the deceased girl had said in the FIR that her daughter wanted to complain that she knew some secrets of the school and that was why the headmaster was harassing her. The girl had called her mother a day before her death to say she was receiving death threats, but she did not pay attention when family members tried to speak to the headmaster. The court suggested that the investigating officer should collect the call details of the concerned phone number which could be important evidence in this case.