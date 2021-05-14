Maisa Abd Elhadi Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

People

Maisa Abd Elhadi is a is a Palestinian actress. She is thought for her efficiency within the British crime thriller tv sequence “Baghdad Central” (2020).

Gadget Clock/Biography

Maisa Abd Elhadi was born on Friday, November 15, 1985 (age 35 years; as of 2021), in Nazareth, Israel. Her zodiac signal is Scorpio.

Maisa Abd Elhadi in childhood

She holds a bachelor’s diploma from the Bilkent Worldwide College in Istanbul, Turkey.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 7″

Hair Color: Darkish Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Household & Caste

Not a lot is thought about her dad and mom. She has a brother named Foad Abd Elhadi.

Maisa Abd Elhadi with her brother

Profession

Maisa Abd Elhadi began her appearing profession in 2014 with the Palestinian movie “Eyes of a Thief” wherein she performed the function of ‘Houda.’

Subsequent, she appeared within the Arabic thriller movie “The Worthy” (2016) as ‘Gulbin). In 2018, she performed the function of ‘Mona Marwan’ within the Israeli-American spy thriller movie “The Angel.” She has additionally appeared within the worldwide co-production movies “3000 Nights” (2015), “The Stories on Sarah and Saleem” (2018), and “Tel Aviv on Hearth.”

Maisa Abd Elhadi in 3000 Nights

Maisa made her tv debut in 2020 by showing within the British crime thriller tv sequence “Baghdad Central.”

Maisa Abd Elhadi in Baghdad Central

Along with movie and tv, Elhadi can be energetic in theatre and has been part of many Palestinian theatre performs.

Maisa Abd Elhadi in a play

She can be a bunch. In 2019, she hosted the Palestine Music Expo (PMX2019).

Maisa Abd Elhadi hosting PMX 2019

Awards

  • Greatest Actress Award on the Dubai Movie Competition (2011)
  • Greatest Actress Award at Dhaka Worldwide Movie Competition for her function of ‘Layal’ in “3000 Nights” (2015)
    Maisa Abd Elhadi's award

  • Greatest Actress Award at Durban Worldwide Movie Competition for her function of ‘Bisan’ in The Stories on Sara and Saleem (2018)

Favourite Issues

Details/Trivia

  • Maisa loves singing and touring in her spare time.
  • She is fluent in three languages- Arabic, English, and Hebrew.
  • In 2016, she was a jury member of Competition Worldwide Cinéma Méditerranéen Tétouan for Quick Movies.
    Maisa Abd Elhadi as a Jury Member

  • Maisa is an avid canine lover and owns a pet canine named Meister.
    Maisa Abd Elhadi's pet dog

  • She has been featured on the quilt of the Lilac journal.
    Maisa Abd Elhadi on the cover of the Lilac magazine

  • In 2021, Maisa was shot by the Israeli Police whereas she was taking part in a protest in Haifa staged in opposition to the forceful expulsion of a number of Palestinian households from their properties in East Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Maisa suffered leg accidents through the incident.

