Maisie Williams cuts casual figure as she supports boyfriend Reuben Selby at London Fashion Week



They went public with their relationship in 2019.

And Maisie Williams confirmed her assist for her boyfriend Reuben Selby at his London Fashion Week present on Saturday.

The Sport of Thrones star, 24, reduce a casual figure for the looks, carrying a inexperienced uneven prime and chunky trainers.

Beloved up: Maisie Williams, 24, confirmed her assist for her boyfriend Reuben Selby at his London Fashion Week present on Saturday (pictured along with rapper Headie One proper)

Recognized for her trendy seems, Maisie didn’t disappoint for the outing, flashing a glimpse of her washboard abs within the putting two-tone crop prime with completely different size sleeves.

She wore a pair of high-waisted black straight leg trousers and completed off the look with some blue Nike trainers.

The actress additionally showcased her new eyebrows which had been dyed white blonde to match together with her hair color.

Reuben donned a pair of putting patterned trousers which have been emblazoned with photographs from the cartoon Rick & Morty and in addition wore trainers for the event.

Modern: The Sport of Thrones star reduce a casual figure for the looks, carrying a inexperienced uneven prime and chunky trainers

Edgy: Recognized for her trendy seems, Maisie didn’t disappoint for the outing as she posed in her putting outfit alongside her boyfriend and Headie One

Stylish: The actress flashed a glimpse of her washboard abs within the putting two-tone crop prime with completely different size sleeves

The style enterprise proprietor wore a white T-shirt with an inventive design on the entrance and a shiny orange face masks.

The edgy pair additionally posed for footage with British rapper Headie One, 26, who wore an identical burgundy and orange patterned tracksuit.

He added a black T-shirt beneath the jacket, a number of glitzy items of jewelry and a few black and white Nike Jordans to complete off the look.

One other well-known face attending the occasion was Ru Paul Drag Race UK’s Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Recognized for his or her putting outfits, Bimini seemed proper at residence at the style present carrying a mauve loose-fitting tracksuit and a few monumental platform heels.

Fashion mogul: Reuben donned a pair of putting patterned trousers which have been emblazoned with photographs from the cartoon Rick & Morty and in addition wore trainers for the event

Cool: Recognized for his or her putting outfits, Bimini seemed proper at residence at the style present carrying a mauve loose-fitting tracksuit and a few monumental platform heels

Fashion: Bimini additionally donned a pair of black sun shades with orange tinted lenses and carried a small purse with Paris Hilton’s face on it and the phrases: ‘That is sizzling’

New brows: Maisie showcased her new eyebrows which had been dyed white blonde to match together with her hair color

In addition they donned a pair of black sun shades with orange tinted lenses and carried a small purse with Paris Hilton’s face on it and the phrases: ‘That is sizzling.’

The looks comes as final month Maisie revealed she had develop into the primary world ambassador for local weather and nature for wildlife charity WWF.

Within the position she will assist the organisation’s ‘world mission to show across the disaster in local weather and nature by 2030, guaranteeing a future the place folks and wildlife thrive’, an announcement from WWF mentioned.

Maisie appeared in a WWF video highlighting the significance in working to halt local weather change.

Local weather disaster: Actress Maisie Williams has develop into the primary world ambassador for local weather and nature for wildlife charity WWF

Mission: The Sport Of Thrones star, 24, will assist the organisation’s ‘world mission to show across the disaster in local weather and nature by 2030

She mentioned: ‘I’m honoured and excited to be working with WWF the place collectively we’ll make it possible for folks to find out about essential components of the pure world which can be most at danger, and the way we will all personally make a distinction and protect them for future generations.

‘I wish to showcase the combat again in opposition to local weather change, together with how we will flip across the disaster in our oceans, that are residence to such extraordinary range of life and maintain us all.

‘By my historical past of studying about our sustainable future, I’ve recognised that local weather change is usually interpreted as an amazing pressure, however my private aim is to point out folks in every single place that every one in all us performs a significant position in making a distinction.

‘From small day by day life adjustments, via to supporting bigger campaigns directed at a authorities stage for coverage change, we will all be part of the numerous unbelievable activists who’re working each day to affect change.’

World ambassador: Maisie has appeared in a WWF video highlighting the significance in working to halt local weather change (pictured in 2019)

Tanya Steele, chief government of WWF UK, mentioned: ‘This 12 months is essential for motion on local weather and nature, with leaders making selections that may form our future.

‘Nature is an important ally within the combat in opposition to local weather change and we’d like highly effective voices talking up for its safety and renewal.

‘We’re thrilled to call Maisie Williams as WWF’s first world ambassador for local weather and nature, understanding she shares our ardour for restoring the planet all of us name residence.’

WWF celebrated its sixtieth anniversary final month.