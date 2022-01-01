Maisie Williams Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Maisie Williams’ Net Worth?

Maisie Williams is an English actress and dancer who has a web price of $6 million. Williams is maybe finest recognized for portraying Arya Stark on the monumentally in style sequence, “Recreation of Thrones.” Beginning in 2011, she performed a lead character within the sequence till the sequence got here to a detailed in 2019. Because of her performances, Williams acquired widespread reward from critics and earned two Emmy Award nominations.

Exterior of “Recreation of Thrones,” Maisie has appeared in quite a lot of different initiatives. Throughout her time on the sequence, she discovered time to look in British sequence like “Physician Who” and “Cyberbully.” She additionally appeared within the British movie “iBoy” again in 2017. After the top of “Recreation of “Thrones,” she began showing within the sequence “Two Weeks to Reside.” Her extra credit embody “The Falling,” “Mary Shelley,” “Then Got here You,” “The New Mutants,” and “The Proprietor.”

Exterior of her movie and tv work, Williams is a longtime voice actress with credit in films like “Early Man” and animated sequence resembling “Gen:Lock.” As well as, she has appeared in quite a lot of stage productions all through the years, resembling “I and You” on the Hampstead Theatre in London. Maisie has explored quite a lot of entrepreneurial pursuits as effectively, beginning her personal networking app and social media platform.

Early Life

Margaret Constance Williams was born on April fifteenth of 1997 in Bristol, England. Her mother and father separated when she was 4 months previous, and he or she was subsequently raised by her mom and stepfather in a council home (the UK equal of a housing challenge). Throughout her early childhood, Maisie’s mom labored as a college course administrator, though she would later depart her job with the intention to concentrate on aiding Williams along with her performing profession.

Throughout her early years, Margaret earned the nickname “Maisie” and engaged in musical theatre, ballet, gymnastics, and quite a lot of different dance disciplines. Initially, her purpose was to turn into an expert dancer. By the age of 14, she left secondary college on account of her rising fame as an up-and-coming actress in “Recreation of Thrones.”

Profession

Maisie’s performing profession started on the age of 12 when she was solid as Arya Stark within the first season of “Recreation of Thrones.” She then established herself as a proficient younger actress, taking part in some of the fascinating characters within the sequence. Williams did most of her personal stunts and battle scenes through the present’s run and was prominently featured within the episode “The Lengthy Evening,” which included the longest battle scene in movie and tv historical past. Williams ultimately appeared in all eight seasons of “Recreation of Thrones.”

Maisie acquired widespread vital reward for her portrayal of Arya Stark. She received quite a lot of awards and was nominated for numerous others. Critics had been fast to level out that she had entered the leisure world with nearly no performing expertise, and that her rise to fame was the results of her distinctive abilities and plain performing instincts. In 2012, Arya grew to become some of the in style child names in the US.

Whereas she was showing in “Recreation of Thrones,” Williams was additionally exploring different performing alternatives. As early as 2012, she was showing in British sequence like “The Secret of Crickley Corridor.” In 2014, she made a serious movie look in “The Falling,” profitable appreciable reward within the course of. One other movie function adopted that 12 months with “Gold” together with appearances in 4 episodes of “Dr. Who.”

In 2017, Maisie continued her movie roles with the Netflix film “iBoy” and “Mary Shelley.” Subsequent 12 months, she voiced a personality in Nick Park’s cease-movement movie “Early Man.” That 12 months, she additionally appeared within the play “I and You.” By 2019, she has booked one other movie function in “Then Got here You.” That 12 months, she continued her voice performing profession with a task within the animated internet sequence “gen:LOCK.”

In 2020, she appeared in Disney’s “The New Mutants,” a movie that had been repeatedly delayed since 2018. Sadly, this movie acquired principally detrimental evaluations.

Model Endorsements

Maisie Williams has supplemented her revenue fairly significantly with quite a lot of model endorsements through the years. She appeared in a business for Audi through the 2020 Tremendous Bowl. That 12 months, she was additionally featured in a business for Apple’s Macbook line. To complete off a profitable 2020, Maisie was additionally named as a brand new model ambassador for Cartier.

In 2021, she was given the place of worldwide sustainability ambassador by H&M. This proved to be a detrimental resolution, nevertheless, as Williams confronted backlash on account of H&M’s lack of dedication to international sustainability. Some even went so far as accusing H&M and Williams of “greenwashing.”

Entrepreneurship

In 2016, Williams created her personal manufacturing firm referred to as “Daisy Chain Productions.” The manufacturing firm focuses on UK-primarily based quick movies, function movies, and drama sequence. In 2018, Williams based her social media app, Daisie. This app is designed to assist artists get began by giving them a platform to attach with initiatives and showcase their work. In 2019, she raised $2.5 million in startup capital for Daisie. In 2019, roughly 100,000 customers had created accounts with Daisie.

Recreation of Thrones Wage



On the top of “Recreation of Thrones,” Maisie Williams was incomes roughly $150,000 per episode. Every season tends to have about 10 episodes, in order that equates to earnings of about $1.5 million per season.