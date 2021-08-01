Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of ‘Never Have I Ever’ Loves Van Gogh

Cobalt and ultramarine blue swirled across the floors and walls. A moon has appeared. Then stars. And the tangled branches of the cypress trees. “’Starry Night’,” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan whispered on a sweltering July morning. “It’s like the headlining act.”

Ms. Ramakrishnan, 19, the star of the popular Netflix teen comedy “Never Have I Ever”, had arrived in New York City a few days earlier. Between the showers (“This amount of thunderstorm isn’t normal, is it?” She said), she and her castmates had appeared in dating for thousands of young fans. .

Because the first season premiered in April 2020, during the first wave of lockdowns, and the second didn’t land until July, Ms Ramakrishnan had never really met her fans in person. “I was like, oh, this show is really popular,” she said.

As it was her first time in the city, Mrs. Ramakrishnan, who grew up in a suburb of Toronto, had taken the time to eat pizza at Patsy’s in Midtown Manhattan (“Like, really the best pizza,” he said. she says) and at the Museum of Modern Art, where she had seen the actual “Starry Night” (“Like, discreet in a corner”).