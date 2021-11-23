Maj. Ian Fishback, Who Exposed Abuse of Detainees, Dies at 42
Ian Fishback, an Army whistle-blower who allegedly beat inmates regularly by fellow members of Iraq’s 82nd Airborne Division and persuaded the Senate to pass an anti-atrocity law in 2005, died on November 19 in Bangor, Mitch. He was 42 years old. .
The cause of death has not been determined, his family said in a statement. In the climax of a prestigious but brief career as the family unfolded as a result of neurological damage or post-traumatic stress disorder caused by combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, he died in an adult care facility where he was. He became disillusioned and confessed after undergoing anti-psychotic drug treatment as ordered by the court after creating public disturbance.
Major Fishback was one of three former members of the division who said soldiers in his battalion systematically tortured prisoners by attacking them, bringing them to extreme temperatures, stacking them in human pyramids and depriving them of sleep to force them to reveal their intelligence – or, in some cases, just For the entertainment of American soldiers. He said his complaints had been ignored by his superiors for 17 months.
He noted some of the abuses in a September 2005 letter to two senior Republican top aides on the Senate Armed Services Committee: John W. of Virginia. Warner, Chairman, and John McCain of Arizona. Assistants said his reports were reliable enough to investigate.
A report released by Human Rights Watch later that month included additional allegations from two other members of the department.
“Ian’s greatest virtue is not his patience, but his humanity,” wrote Christopher Nicholson, a former military friend, on gofundme.com, where at the time of Major Fishback’s death, his friends had raised more than $ 18,000 for a 60,000 target to relocate him. . Private psychiatric treatment facility at the Austin Riggs Center, Stockbridge, Mass.
“I was always amazed at the way he could shoot and be shot by terrorists, seeing his comrades die in the war, then risking demanding the next moment to treat the prisoners politely,” Mr Nicholson wrote. “I remember once calling him an expert in warfare and he was a little upset and reacted that he was an expert in justice.”
In a letter to the senators, Major Fishback said the troops were often trained, splitting into instructions in the field manual, orders from superiors, and the urgency of the actual battle.
“I am convinced that this confusion contributed to a variety of atrocities, including death threats, beatings, fractures, murders, exposure to elements, forced physical labor, hostages, undressing, insomnia and degrading treatment,” he wrote. “I and the forces under my command have seen some of these abuses in both Afghanistan and Iraq.”
“Do we sacrifice our ideals to maintain security?” He continued. “Will we face dangers and crises in order to uphold our ideals, or will our patience and commitment to individual rights be lost in the hope of sacrifice?”
He concluded his letter by saying: “I urge you to execute justice on the men and women in your uniforms. Give them clear standards of behavior that reflect the ideals for which they risked their lives.
Later that year, the Senate voted 90 to 9 to approve Senator McCain’s Detention Treatment Act, which prohibits “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” although subsequent amendments have been cautious.
Time magazine named Major Fishback one of the 100 most influential people in the world that year.
Ian Fishback was born on January 19, 1979 in Detroit. His parents, John and Sharon Fishback, were both rural letter carriers.
He grew up in Newberry, a village of about 1,500 people on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which calls itself the state’s “official moose capital.” He graduated from Newberry High School in 1997, where he excelled in football and wrestling, reaching an average of 3,953 grade points (out of 4), and where, according to his father, he decided to pursue a military career.
“He was looking for a way to do better in the world,” said Justin Ford, a childhood friend who organized the fundraising campaign. “He was looking for design.”
He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2001 with a bachelor of science degree in Middle Eastern studies. He served in the Army until 2014, including two combat tours with the 82nd Airborne and two with the Fifth Special Forces Group.
“He had all the wounds,” said Brigadier. General Stephen N. Xenakis, a retired physician who has worked with Major Fishback since 2005 on human rights issues, said in an interview.
“It simply came to our notice then. “I think he wrestled to understand what the principles are, what I should do, how I should adjust my conduct and thoughts? He wanted to do what he thought was right. ”
Major Fishback earned a master’s degree in philosophy and political science from the University of Michigan in 2012, taught at West Point from 2012 to 2015, and was awarded a doctorate from the University of Michigan. In his dissertation this year, he explored the question of when war is justified, when there is a moral justification for disobeying a soldier, and what is the scope of responsibility for both causing harm and causing harm.
His marriage to Clara Hoysington, a fellow West Point graduate, ended in divorce. He is survived by his young daughter; His parents, John Fishback and Sharon Abelson; His stepmother, Sharon Brown; And his sister Jazcinda Jorgensen.
Mr Ford, a childhood friend, described Major Fishback as a “moral tyrant”.
“If I ask him to help bury me, he’ll turn me over,” Mr Ford said. “He would have been a great moral compass for this country.”
Major Fishback said several years ago that his original testimony on the abuse had been discredited by the military, as doctors said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Although he was promoted from Captain to Major, Major Fishback decided to leave the Army and the United States altogether. He went to Sweden to accept the Fulbright Scholarship, worked for a human rights organization, applied for EU citizenship, and sought to “ensure that Europe is capable of restraining the United States and Russia.”
In January 2020, he told Carol Stifler, editor of the Newberry News weekly and his sister’s former classmate, “I’m done.” “I have served America all my life – a very commendable service. And if it’s a repayment, it’s not acceptable. “
At the time, his father called him a “natural born warrior” who “stood up for the rule of law.”
Major Fishback’s departure was delayed by an epidemic, and he returned home from Sweden after his life was disrupted.
He began receiving psychotropic drugs and inadvertently committed suicide in September, when his behavior became erratic, resulting in his arrest in a football game. His father said he was still depressed until last month, but that he was “exorcising his demons” and “actually coming back.”
“We know the community has supported Ian in his recent difficult times,” the Fishback family said in a statement. “He faced many challenges and many of us felt helpless. We tried to get him the help he needed. It seems that the system failed him completely and tragically. ”
“We will get justice for Ian,” the statement said, “because justice is paramount to him.”
