Ian Fishback, an Army whistle-blower who allegedly beat inmates regularly by fellow members of Iraq’s 82nd Airborne Division and persuaded the Senate to pass an anti-atrocity law in 2005, died on November 19 in Bangor, Mitch. He was 42 years old. .

The cause of death has not been determined, his family said in a statement. In the climax of a prestigious but brief career as the family unfolded as a result of neurological damage or post-traumatic stress disorder caused by combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, he died in an adult care facility where he was. He became disillusioned and confessed after undergoing anti-psychotic drug treatment as ordered by the court after creating public disturbance.

Major Fishback was one of three former members of the division who said soldiers in his battalion systematically tortured prisoners by attacking them, bringing them to extreme temperatures, stacking them in human pyramids and depriving them of sleep to force them to reveal their intelligence – or, in some cases, just For the entertainment of American soldiers. He said his complaints had been ignored by his superiors for 17 months.

He noted some of the abuses in a September 2005 letter to two senior Republican top aides on the Senate Armed Services Committee: John W. of Virginia. Warner, Chairman, and John McCain of Arizona. Assistants said his reports were reliable enough to investigate.