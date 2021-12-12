Major 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Major Movie (2022): Major is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action biography drama film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks and was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009.
Major Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Major (2022)
- Genre: Action, Biography, Drama
- Release Date: 11 February 2022
- Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka
- Producer: Mahesh Babu, Sheel Nimbalkar, Bharadwaj Rajiv, Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, Prathyusha Sharma, Tushar Sood
- Production: Kolla Avinash
- Writer: Adivi Sesh, Abburi Ravi
- Music: Sricharan Pakala
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Major Cast?
- Sobhita Dhulipala
- Prakash Raj
- Saiee Manjrekar
- Adivi Sesh
- Revathi
- Murli Sharma
- Vinay Nallakadi
- Björn Seiz
Major Official Trailer
Major Official Trailer Coming soon.
