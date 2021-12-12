Entertainment News

Major 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Major 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Major 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Major 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Major Movie (2022): Major is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action biography drama film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks and was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009.

Major Movie Details:

  • Movies NameMajor (2022)
  • Genre: Action, Biography, Drama
  • Release Date: 11 February 2022
  • Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka
  • Producer: Mahesh Babu, Sheel Nimbalkar, Bharadwaj Rajiv, Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, Prathyusha Sharma, Tushar Sood
  • Production: Kolla Avinash
  • Writer: Adivi Sesh, Abburi Ravi
  • Music: Sricharan Pakala
  • Language: Hindi
  • Watch on: Theatres

Major Cast?

  • Sobhita Dhulipala
  • Prakash Raj
  • Saiee Manjrekar
  • Adivi Sesh
  • Revathi
  • Murli Sharma
  • Vinay Nallakadi
  • Björn Seiz

Major Official Trailer

Major Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Major Full Movie in Google:

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer:  we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.


