Major 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Major is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action biography drama film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film is scheduled to be released on 11 February 2022 in Theatres.

Story

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks and was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009.

Major Movie Details:

Movies Name : Major (2022)

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Release Date: 11 February 2022

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

: Sashi Kiran Tikka Producer: Mahesh Babu, Sheel Nimbalkar, Bharadwaj Rajiv, Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, Prathyusha Sharma, Tushar Sood

Production: Kolla Avinash

Writer: Adivi Sesh, Abburi Ravi

: Adivi Sesh, Abburi Ravi Music: Sricharan Pakala

Sricharan Pakala Language: Hindi

Watch on: Theatres

Major Cast?

Sobhita Dhulipala

Prakash Raj

Saiee Manjrekar

Adivi Sesh

Revathi

Murli Sharma

Vinay Nallakadi

Björn Seiz

Major Official Trailer

