Major accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, boiler exploded in factory, tremors felt up to several kilometers away; Many personnel were present at the time of the incident.

A major accident took place in Muzaffarpur, Bihar on Sunday. Many people present there were injured when a boiler of a factory exploded in Bela, Muzaffarpur. However, so far no official information about any death has been revealed.

There was a loud explosion due to the explosion of the boiler. According to the report of Dainik Jagran, its tremors were felt for about four kilometers and doors and windows of many houses in the area were shaken. On getting information about the incident, the fire brigade team reached there and relief work is going on.

This news will be updated when further information is received.

