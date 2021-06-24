Major Accident of Amitabh Bachchan on Coolie Set: When Bachchan returned home for the first time after the accident From Hospital, Abhishek-Shweta Bachchan hugged passionately, see Abhishek-Shweta Bachchan, Watch

In 1982, during a fighting scene in the shooting of the film Coolie, there was a big accident with Amitabh. His life was in danger after this accident. The situation was such that even the doctors had given the answer. But then a miracle happened after which Amitabh Bachchan came to his senses and got a second birth.

A video has surfaced on social media in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen coming out of the Ambassador car in a white outfit. This video is from when Amitabh Bachchan came home for the first time after recovering from the hospital. When the family members saw Amitabh Bachchan, who reached home after beating death, he became very emotional. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen hugging Babuji (Harivansh Rai Bachchan) on the chest and is seen getting very emotional. Mother Teji Bachchan also decorates aarti plate and goes to Amitabh Bachchan and performs his aarti.

At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan meets both of his children. Little Abhishek Bachchan gets happy seeing his father. While Amitabh bows down to meet the children, Abhishek hastily embraces them. At the same time, Shweta also puts her little arms around her father’s neck and kisses him. Watch video:-

Let me tell you, on August 2, 39 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan came back from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after recovering. The Bachchan family celebrates this day in a big way. After that accident, this day is celebrated by the family with pomp as the second birth of Amitabh Bachchan.

Let us tell you, after the accident, Amitabh Bachchan was in a very serious condition for some time. In this accident, Amitabh’s intestines were torn, after which the doctors had answered and said that everything is in the hands of the above.

In such a situation, the entire Bachchan family including Amitabh’s wife Jaya was terrified. Everyone had become very panic. In such a situation, Jaya Bachchan recited Hanuman Chalisa to save her honey. Until Amitabh Bachchan came to his senses, he kept doing severe penance for God with his eyes closed.





