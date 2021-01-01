Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award BJP Leader Sambit Patra Taunted Congress was going to name WhatsApp Rajiv Gandhi Free Gossip scheme

India’s highest sports award ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award’ has been renamed after Major Dhyanchand, the magician of hockey. ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna’ Has been done. Announcing this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this work has been done on the request of the citizens of the country. The demand was made after Indian men’s hockey won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games decades later. Regarding changing the name, Congress has said that In this sequence, the Modi government should also change the name of Narendra Modi Stadium. On this debate, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has targeted the Congress government.

Speaking on the debate show of Times Now, Sambit Patra started making fun of Congress. He said that Congress was about to rename WhatsApp as ‘Rajiv Gandhi Free Gossip Scheme’. He said, ‘Let me tell you about a secret, it is thankful that in 2014 we came to the government. At that time WhatsApp was new. Congressmen had made a complete plan, they were going to name WhatsApp as Rajiv Gandhi Free Gossip Scheme.

He further said, ‘You find out exactly this thing, by putting RTI. These Congressmen were supposed to do this, thankfully, we have come. Enraged by his words, Congress athlete and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, who participated in the Congress Olympic Games, said, ‘You are doing a very beautiful thing by talking like this? What do you want to appear on the TV channel? Today it is being talked about in the game that how players can be brought forward, how medals can be brought. You need to understand this.’

Let me tell you a secret.. This is a pig, in 2014 we came to the government..

Otherwise, these Congressmen had decided to name “WhatsApp” – “Rajiv Gandhi Free Gossip Scheme”. pic.twitter.com/dnOArRcOGY — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 6, 2021

During the debate, Krishna Poonia said that a national honor has already been named after Major Dhyan Chand. But if the government wants to change the name in this way, then all such names will be questioned.

Sambit Patra has also shared the video clip of the debate from his official Twitter handle, on which there has been a lot of reaction from the people. A user named OPT Resode has written, ‘It is good to tell a secret, there are no false, fake medals medals in the Olympics, otherwise all the awards till now would have been in the name of BJP.’

A user named Parshuram Pathak wrote, ‘Mr Patra ji, do not forget the limitation of language for personal selfishness. If you do not have the knowledge to write Hindi, then take tuition. Rajiv ji and Indira ji were incarnated men on earth, so is Modi ji. Not all can become prime minister, not all can run the country, there was something inside them, be ashamed.

A user named Mohil Kushwaha replied to Sambit Patra, ‘To name the country’s huge stadium after Modi ji and Arun Jaitley ji is no different from old politics. The issue is new – politics is the same dirty old. Stop doing useless politics, focus on the game and the players, not on the names.





