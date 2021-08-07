Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Congress leader Abhay Dubey said- Gandhi is not a dynasty but an ideology, Sambit Patra started mocking

The Narendra Modi government has renamed the country’s highest sports award, ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award’. ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ Is done. On this decision of the central government Many Congress leaders Said that the Modi government should also change the name of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Many people are also demanding on social media that the names of both Arun Jaitley Stadium and Narendra Modi Stadium in Delhi should be changed. During the debate on this issue, there was a heated argument between BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress leader Abhay Dubey where Sambit started making fun of the Congress leader.

In News18 India’s debate show, ‘Aar Paar’, the anchor of the show, Amish Devgan asked Abhay Dubey, ‘It seems that the BJP government has done such a thing on which you are not able to say yes or no. able to speak They say that it is neither made nor swallowed, nor does it become swallowed.

The Congress leader replied, ‘He is our Prime Minister too and we are telling the Prime Minister from this point of view that he has done this work to compensate for very small purposes. As far as Gandhi is not concerned, Patra ji? So Gandhi family is not tradition of sacrifice and sacrifice, Gandhi dynasty is not ideology, progress and prosperity of this India.

He further said, ‘Gandhi dynasty is not ideology, it is to keep people of different language, costume, religion, culture, rites of India together.’ In the midst of their talk, Sambit Patra jokingly said, ‘Oh my God, Ohhoho, aarti ki thali, aarti ki thali should be brought. Get the aarti plate very soon.’

He said with folded hands, ‘Baap re, Gandhi family is so great, bring a thali of aarti. Bring four laddus, a big lamp and a garland of flowers in it. I will do the aarti of Gandhi family today. Gandhi is not a dynasty but a tradition, Gandhi is not an ordinary family, he is God. Brother, please give the aarti plate.’

Here the Congress leaders were saying, ‘Gandhi is not of despair, Gandhi is not of negativity, Gandhi is not of hatred. You will explain to the Prime Minister. I am overwhelmed, you performed the aarti of the same Gandhi for the first 10 minutes. You too will eat prasad, absolutely worthy of performing aarti.





