Major Dhyanchand Award: National Sports Day: The ball sticks to the stick, not only that, but the hockey wizard is called the Major Dhyanchand Award:

There are many people in the country who have achieved so much in their field that their names are forever etched in the pages of history. Major Dhyanchand, a witness to the golden age of hockey in India, is one such person. He dominated traditional Asian hockey with his game, giving India a golden victory in the Olympic hockey tournament.

Birthdays are celebrated as National Sports Day

Dhyanchand was born on August 29, 1905, at the speed of lightning, snatching the ball from the possession of opposing players. His birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day in the country and the players who have made outstanding contributions in the field of sports are honored with various awards.

Now the name of the highest sports award on Dhyan Chand

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a revolutionary decision. The Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honor, was named after Major Dhyanchand instead of Rajiv Gandhi. The revolutionary decision came four decades after the Indian hockey team won a medal at the Olympics.

Dhyan Chand is considered to be the magician of hockey

Dhyan Chand is called the magician of hockey in India. In his career from 1962 to 194, Dadda won the country’s Olympic gold in hockey in 182, 1332 and 1936. Born in Allahabad, Dhyanchand was born in Jhansi. Foreigners felt the ball stick to their hockey stick. When he carried the ball forward, the ball in the hockey ball seemed to get stuck, so he was called the hockey wizard.

