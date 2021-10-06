Major hurdle removed in Saudi bid for Newcastle

Over the past year, however, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and a group of their neighbors have rebuilt diplomatic and economic ties by ending Qatar’s three-year blockade and normalizing diplomatic ties.

Under Premier League rules, potential buyers of league teams must be screened to ensure they meet the so-called fit-and-appropriate standard required of new owners. The group involved in the Newcastle takeover, which also includes British businessman Amanda Staveley and two billionaire property-investing brothers, left after months of deliberating a sale by the league.

At the time, the most problematic issue for the Premier League was the proposed sale of an entity to one of its members, which the league itself accused of harming the business of a significant commercial partner. With an agreement to resolve the beIN piracy dispute in place, there is nothing in the Premier League rules that precludes the sale of a team to a unit of a nation state. Manchester City, for example, is controlled by the current Premier League champions, a member of the UAE’s ruling family.

Easing the sale avenues may also be a separate legal issue. Upset over the collapse of his deal to sell Newcastle, Ashley filed suit against the Premier League in May, seeking millions of dollars in damages and accusing the league of stalling the sale. The Premier League was not known to have blocked any sales before, and with the return of the Saudi group, this did not happen to Newcastle, despite Ashley’s claims.