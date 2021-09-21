Major League Soccer and Liga MX Two Stage North American Tournament
In a major revamp of football competition in North America, the top men’s leagues in the United States and Mexico announced Tuesday the creation of an annual World Cup-style tournament in which teams from both leagues will each compete. The month-long tournament will take place in July and August, starting in 2023, expanding the collaboration between Major League Soccer and Liga MX and adding more matches to the already crowded world football calendar.
“We need more global interest,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in an interview. “It’s a global sport. We’re doing a good job of growing interest in MLS in our league here domestically. The next step is how can we increase interest outside of our region?”
A 47-team tournament (there will be 48 whenever the MLS expands to 30 teams) with group and knockout stages during the only relatively quiet period of the soccer calendar – between the end of the summer international tournament and the start of club play in the fall – strategy is the axis.
The tournament will replace and take its name from the much smaller League Cup tournament. To legitimize this and ensure teams take it seriously, the organizers promised a large prize pool (but did not say how big). The top three teams will also earn a place in the CONCACAF Champions League, the region’s top club competition.
The new League Cup would require a substantial restructuring of the MLS and Liga MX schedules. Instead of holding the event alongside the league competition, both leagues would take a break for the duration of the tournament. For MLS, this means a one-month pause in the middle of its season, which usually starts in March, while for Liga MX it means the start of its season could be delayed.
The entire football world, from clubs to leagues, confederations and FIFA itself, continues to struggle with schedules, new leagues and navigating national coronavirus laws. It seems that promoters often view soccer as a lucrative zero-sum sport, using increasingly tired players to take as many dollars out of the game as possible, with little collaboration between organizations. Is.
Aware of this tension, MLS and Liga MX say they have created a new tournament with the participation of CONCACAF, which oversees football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. And the League Cup was announced on Tuesday with another from CONCACAF saying the CONCACAF Champions League would expand to 27 clubs in 2024, up from 16 in 2021.
The expanded Champions League will begin with three regional tournaments, one each for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, before 16 teams qualify for the knockout stages.
Mexican players in the Leagues Cup will spend even more time in the United States, as the tournament will be held here. In 2023, the best Mexican players will compete for their national team in the Gold Cup, the regional championship for national teams that is always held mainly in the United States in June and July. Many would then return to their Mexican clubs, already in preparation for the Leagues Cup in the United States.
Liga MX president Mikel Arriola is not concerned that Mexican football fans would not like to watch their players play almost the entire summer north of the border, only being able to watch on television without significant travel. This tournament is additive, he said, and is not far from Liga MX.
“It will be a mixed model as we continue in our traditional way in our local leagues,” said Arriola. “However, we’re both doing something new in this kind of summer extravaganza.”
Organizers expect the tournament, beyond millions of ticket sales, to generate a bounty of television dollars, especially outside of North America. The rights to show MLS and Liga MX games outside their home countries are currently not particularly valuable. While MLS is shown in England, television and streaming companies pay far more than MLS to show the Premier League or Champions League, but the easy-to-understand tournament could prove popular during a lull in the calendar. .
MLS would control the television rights to the tournament in the United States and Canada, Liga MX would control the rights to Mexico, and the two would partner to sell them to the rest of the world. MLS is also in talks with media companies about the rights, both local and national, to show its league games, which are currently held by ESPN, Fox and several local media companies, but expire next year.
Media rights to the Leagues Cup may be sold to the same company or companies in combination with those rights, or may be sold separately.
The success of the tournament will also be judged by whether it improves North American clubs and players. Arriola said the tournament would provide significant competition to teams between and below Liga MX, which do not qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League.
“Sometimes the big teams grow alone,” he said. But if the League Cup gives the appropriate impetus, Arriola throughout the league is referred to as “horizontal development”.
Ultimately the League Cup, and everything else between the two leagues, points to 2026, when the United States will host the World Cup along with Mexico and Canada. “We now have the rocket fuel of the World Cup that can help take us to a higher level,” Garber said, “and ultimately we can be seen as aspiring to be one of the top leagues in the world. “
