‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens wetlands and wildlife

A pipeline failure off the coast of Orange County, Calif., spilled at least 126,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, creating a 13-square-mile slick that continued to grow on Sunday, officials said.

In some places dead fish and birds washed ashore as cleanup crews tried to stop the spill, which created a slick extending from Huntington Beach to Newport Beach.

It was not immediately clear what caused the leak, which officials said occurred three miles off the coast of Newport Beach and involved a failure in a 17.5-mile pipeline connected to an offshore oil platform called Ely operated by Beta Offshore.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday night that the crew had “recovered” about 3,150 gallons of oil. Fourteen boats were involved in Sunday’s cleanup effort, and the crew deployed a 5,360-foot boom, a floating barrier that helps hold oil.