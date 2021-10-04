‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens wetlands and wildlife
A pipeline failure off the coast of Orange County, Calif., spilled at least 126,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, creating a 13-square-mile slick that continued to grow on Sunday, officials said.
In some places dead fish and birds washed ashore as cleanup crews tried to stop the spill, which created a slick extending from Huntington Beach to Newport Beach.
It was not immediately clear what caused the leak, which officials said occurred three miles off the coast of Newport Beach and involved a failure in a 17.5-mile pipeline connected to an offshore oil platform called Ely operated by Beta Offshore.
The US Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday night that the crew had “recovered” about 3,150 gallons of oil. Fourteen boats were involved in Sunday’s cleanup effort, and the crew deployed a 5,360-foot boom, a floating barrier that helps hold oil.
The spill prompted officials to close beaches in Huntington Beach, where the third day of the annual Pacific Airshow was held canceled on sundayA day later, an estimated 1.5 million people gathered by the sea to watch the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr told a news conference Sunday afternoon that the spill was “one of the most devastating conditions our community has faced in decades.”
Ms Carr said city officials had not received confirmation that the spread had been contained. Martin Wilser, chief executive of Amplify Energy Corp., which owns Beta Offshore, later said in a separate news conference in Long Beach, Calif., that the pipeline was “suctioned” at both ends and that the spill could have peaked. is approximately 126,000 gallons.
“I don’t expect much of it,” he said. “That’s the capacity of the entire pipeline.”
He said the Alley site has two producing platforms and one processing platform with around 70 wells. The platforms sit atop a rich supply of oil in federal waters managed by the Department of the Interior. All platforms have been shut down, Mr Wilser said.
Beaches in Huntington Beach will be closed until further notice, Ms Carr said on Sunday afternoon, adding that it is too early to say how long they will remain closed.
Cleanup efforts were being led by the Coast Guard, while the local response in Huntington Beach focused on “preventing an ecological disaster by mitigating the effects of oil on our precious wetlands and wildlife”, Ms Carr said.
She said the “responsible parties” responsible for the spill “should do everything possible to rectify this environmental catastrophe.” He said officials are “taking measures to ensure that they are held accountable for this.”
Earlier on Sunday, Ms Carr said 3,000 barrels of postproduction crude oil equivalent had fallen into the sea as the situation was initially reported around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.
“Right now, we are advising people to stay out of the water,” Ms Carr said.
Officials said the oil slick appeared to infiltrate Talbert Marsh, a 25-acre ecological reserve from Huntington State Beach that is home to dozens of bird species. “The impact on the environment is irreversible,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told a Saturday night news conference.
Eric McCoy, the Huntington Beach Fire Department’s chief of maritime security, said Saturday that officials used an aircraft to survey the size and location of the slick. “Clearly the potential for significant environmental damage still exists,” Chief McCoy said at the news conference, pointing out that the US Coast Guard had classified Slick as a “major spill.”
In a letter on Sunday, Representative Michelle Steele, a Republican who represents most of Orange County, asked President Biden to issue a major disaster declaration in response to the spill.
“It is imperative that the federal government assists with the recovery effort,” Ms Steele wrote. “The constituents living along the shoreline are already reporting oil and strong smell on the beach. Dead fish and birds are already being reported on beaches and shorelines. “
The Coast Guard did not offer new details on Sunday, but said in a joint statement with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Saturday that “the spill, quantity and type of oil is being investigated.” The agencies advised the public that they did not need volunteers to help with the cleanup, saying it could hinder the response.
The Coast Guard said initial reports of the leak came on Saturday morning.
Newport Beach Mayor Brad Avery said he was leaving Catalina Island and on his way to the Huntington Beach Air Show on Saturday when he heard radio chatter from oil boats in the water.
Five miles from Huntington Beach, “we have these beautiful dolphins” along with the boat, he said. “We had six or seven dolphins.”
“To our dismay, all of a sudden, we were in this big patch of oil. It was very thick,” he said, describing a consistency that ranged from a slight luster to a black three-ton look like tar. -Differs from a three-foot patch in which dolphins were swimming.
“It was a moment where we have this beautiful nature, and then there is this man-made disaster,” Mr. Avery said.
Environmental groups said the spill underscored the need for the state of California to move away from fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy. California state director of the Environment Laura Deehan said in a statement Sunday that the leak was “a harsh and profound reminder that oil is dirty, dangerous, and can make our air and water very toxic to life.”
Orange County health officials warned Sunday that people should seek medical attention if they have touched oil or inhaled oil vapor, which can be toxic.
The spill wasn’t the first of its kind to threaten California’s coastline. In 2015, the Refugio spill near Santa Barbara, the worst in decades for the state, spilled more than 100,000 gallons of crude mostly into the ocean after an onshore pipeline ruptured. A $22 million agreement was finalized in October 2020 to restore natural resources damaged by the spill.
The three-million-gallon spill from Santa Barbara in 1969 has been credited with helping to establish the modern environmental movement. Environmentalists point out that oil spills could kill thousands of animals, cost millions of dollars to clean up and contaminate beaches for months.
Alyssa Lukpat Contributed to reporting.
#Major #oil #spill #California #coast #threatens #wetlands #wildlife
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.