Major terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 soldiers including army captain martyred

Terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. In this attack, the terrorists killed a Captain Abdul Basit of the Pakistani Army and 11 soldiers.

Islamabad. A major terrorist attack has been carried out in Pakistan. In this attack, 12 army personnel have been martyred. While three terrorists have been killed. According to the information, a terrorist attack has been carried out on Pakistan’s Land-Scout Patrol-Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. In this attack, the terrorists killed a Captain Abdul Basit of the Pakistani Army and 11 soldiers.

It is being told that the terrorists have taken hostage some army personnel including some local people. It is being told in local media reports that about 15 soldiers were also injured in this attack. However, DG ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, has confirmed the death of only two soldiers.

The ISPR said in a statement that the Pakistan Army had launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During this a fierce encounter took place between the Pakistani Army and the terrorists. In which three terrorists were killed, while a Pakistani Army Captain Abdul Basit and constable Hazrat Bilal were killed.

According to local media, Captain Basit was leading the rescue mission. It is being told that a terrorist named Hafiz Daulat Khan has also taken 6 employees working in the telecom sector hostage.

Three terrorists killed in encounter

Pakistani news channel Geo TV quoted the Pakistani military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying that the army has killed three terrorists and the search operation is still going on.

Taliban terrorists suspected of attack

With the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Taliban terrorists have become active. In such a situation, it is being said in many media reports that Taliban terrorists are behind this attack. It is being told that the terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban-Pakistan have carried out this attack.

It is being told that 4 soldiers of the ground-scout had surrendered in front of the Taliban fighters, who were taken away by the Taliban fighters. As of now, no information has been revealed about these soldiers. However, till now nothing has been said on this matter officially from Pakistan side. It is known that earlier Tehreek-e-Taliban-Pakistan had also attacked the Army School in Peshawar on 16 December 2014. About 200 innocent children lost their lives in this attack.