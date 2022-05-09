Major Trailer Out! Adivi Sesh As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Recreates How 26/11 Martyr Sacrificed His Life To Save Others (Watch Video)



The much awaited trailer launch of ‘Major’ finally happened on Monday, and it didn’t disappoint. ‘Major’, one of the most anticipated films of the year and based on the life of the 26/11 brave heart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is all set for a theatrical release on June 3. It was goosebumps all the way for the audience as they watched the snippets from the movie celebrating Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks. Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh Will Give You Goosebumps as Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Watch Video).

All those who saw the trailer were lavish in their praise for Adivi Sesh’s portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Speaking about the movie, Sesh became emotional about the way he transformed into the martyr’s persons. ‘I had 7 meetings with his parents, before they opened up,” Sesh said. Speaking about the movie, actor Mahesh Babu said, After watching the movie, I came out and sat silently for some time. It left me speechless.”

Designed for the big screen experience and mounted on a large scale, the bilingual film was shot in both Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Malayalam as well. The film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s dedication, courage, sacrifices, love and spirit of life. Major New Release Date: Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar’s Film Produced by Mahesh Babu To Hit the Big Screens on June 3, 2022!

Watch The Trailer Below:

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. MAJOR will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3.

