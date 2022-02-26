World

Majority favors nominating an African-American woman to SCOTUS

28 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Majority favors nominating an African-American woman to SCOTUS
Written by admin
Majority favors nominating an African-American woman to SCOTUS

Majority favors nominating an African-American woman to SCOTUS

WASHINGTON, DC - April 28: Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated as U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, has been sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing pending judicial nomination on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021 in Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC – April 28: Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated as U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, has been sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing pending judicial nomination on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Kevin Lamarck-Pool / Getty Images)

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Joe Biden promised to nominate the first black woman to the high court during his 2020 campaign, and voters backed him: 63% favored the move, while 28% opposed it, according to the latest Gadget Clock poll.

On Friday, Biden named the first African-American woman as the next associate judge of the US Supreme Court. If confirmed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Brayer, who announced his retirement in late January. The new survey was conducted before the announcement on Friday (February 19-22, 2022)

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is a threat to constitutional rights

biden nominating black woman to court feb 25

Majorities favored across the board, with Democrats (91%), black voters (81%), Hispanic voters (71%), voters under the age of 30 (70%) and women (65%) being the most acceptable.

Rubio Biden, to test Supreme Court’s selection of originality, says justice is not ‘policymaking’

Yet, while the majority favors nominating a black woman, 6 out of 10 voters feel it would be inappropriate for a president to consider only African-American women for his first nomination to the Supreme Court (57% inappropriate vs. 38% appropriate).

only considering aa approp inapprop feb 25

Republicans (84%), white evangelicals (77%), rural voters (69%), seniors (63%), and men (61%) are among those who may find the process inappropriate.

READ Also  Military personnel in UK start driving fuel trucks for lack of stem

The majority of Democrats (68%), black voters (65%), and Hispanic voters (54%) think the pledge was justified.

Click here for Top line And Crossstab The result

About 40% of those in favor of a black woman’s nomination in the High Court still feel that it would be unreasonable for Biden to promise to consider only black women for his first nomination.

Those who felt that Biden’s approach to filling the seat was generally inappropriately divided when it came to nominating an African-American woman to the high court: 45% for vs. 45% for opposition.

Republican pollster Darren Shaw, who conducted the Gadget Clock poll with Democrat Chris Anderson, said “the last few presidential polls show that voters care about the judiciary.” “Unless there’s a bombshell about this nominee, the president is doing something here that will appeal to his base with a slight electoral negativity.”

2020 Gadget Clock Voter Analysis National Electoral Survey found that 91% of voters said nomination to the Supreme Court was one of the reasons for their vote and those voters were 10 points ahead of Biden than Donald Trump.

Conducted February 19-22, 2022, jointly by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Gadget Clock poll includes interviews with 1,001 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke to Landline. And cellphones are both live interviewers. The total sample has a plus or minus three percentage point sample error margin.

#Majority #favors #nominating #AfricanAmerican #woman #SCOTUS

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Zalmay Khalilzad Battles Critics in U.S. and Afghanistan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment