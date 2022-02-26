Majority favors nominating an African-American woman to SCOTUS



President Joe Biden promised to nominate the first black woman to the high court during his 2020 campaign, and voters backed him: 63% favored the move, while 28% opposed it, according to the latest Gadget Clock poll.

On Friday, Biden named the first African-American woman as the next associate judge of the US Supreme Court. If confirmed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Brayer, who announced his retirement in late January. The new survey was conducted before the announcement on Friday (February 19-22, 2022)

Majorities favored across the board, with Democrats (91%), black voters (81%), Hispanic voters (71%), voters under the age of 30 (70%) and women (65%) being the most acceptable.

Yet, while the majority favors nominating a black woman, 6 out of 10 voters feel it would be inappropriate for a president to consider only African-American women for his first nomination to the Supreme Court (57% inappropriate vs. 38% appropriate).

Republicans (84%), white evangelicals (77%), rural voters (69%), seniors (63%), and men (61%) are among those who may find the process inappropriate.

The majority of Democrats (68%), black voters (65%), and Hispanic voters (54%) think the pledge was justified.

About 40% of those in favor of a black woman’s nomination in the High Court still feel that it would be unreasonable for Biden to promise to consider only black women for his first nomination.

Those who felt that Biden’s approach to filling the seat was generally inappropriately divided when it came to nominating an African-American woman to the high court: 45% for vs. 45% for opposition.

Republican pollster Darren Shaw, who conducted the Gadget Clock poll with Democrat Chris Anderson, said “the last few presidential polls show that voters care about the judiciary.” “Unless there’s a bombshell about this nominee, the president is doing something here that will appeal to his base with a slight electoral negativity.”

2020 Gadget Clock Voter Analysis National Electoral Survey found that 91% of voters said nomination to the Supreme Court was one of the reasons for their vote and those voters were 10 points ahead of Biden than Donald Trump.

Conducted February 19-22, 2022, jointly by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Gadget Clock poll includes interviews with 1,001 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke to Landline. And cellphones are both live interviewers. The total sample has a plus or minus three percentage point sample error margin.