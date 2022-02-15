Majority of Californians say Newsom doing ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ job on crime: poll



Most California voters believe Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is doing a “poor” or “very poor” job in tackling rising crime across the Golden State, according to a recent poll.

A February poll conducted by the University of California at Berkeley’s Institute for Government Studies and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times found that 51% of registered California voters believe Newsom is doing a “poor” job or dealing with “very poor.” Crime and public safety concerns. This represents a 16-percent-point increase since 2020, the last time the survey made an assessment.

The survey further reflects that homelessness will be a hotbed issue for California voters during the 2022 Governorate Race. Two out of three voters surveyed – or about 66% – said Newsom was doing a “poor” or “very poor” job in tackling homelessness. This is 12 percentage points higher than 2020.

“You can see a lot of change in the minds of the people. I think they’re paying less attention to Covid, more to the long-term problems that the state is facing,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll. Times. “The state has some big problems, and he’s the governor. That’s where Buck stops.”

“Residents of the state have a long history of being concerned about crime. It has not been so prominent in recent years, but now it seems to be coming back,” DiCamillo added. “This issue has become much more prominent, and the news is much more risky.”

Voters in the survey expressed optimism that the coronavirus epidemic is improving in both the state and their local areas. At the same time, however, about two in three voters – or 65% – also believe that crime in their local area increased last year, and an even larger majority – 78% – think the amount of crime across California has increased over the past year.

In response to the vote, a spokesman for Newsom’s re-election campaign told the Times that the governor had “decisively led California through a historic and unprecedented crisis.”

“Her work has saved lives and given real help to families facing uncertainty,” said Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsme. “She is 100% focused on providing solutions to some of California’s most pressing challenges – from epidemics and climate change to homelessness and public safety.”

In major cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, snatching and seizing robberies and organized retail theft have been headlined, with surveys showing two-to-one support for amending Proposition 47, a 2014 voter-approved initiative that reduced penalties ranging from potential crime to misdemeanors. Types of property offenses, including shoplifting or items worth more than $ 950.

Newsom’s administration has moved to extend proposal 57, a parole overhaul measure that was approved in 2016, and in doing so, has allowed an additional 76,000 detainees to qualify for early release, the Times reported.

The September recall election against Newsom did not get enough votes to remove him from office. After the failed attempt, former San Diego mayor Kevin Falconer, a moderate Republican, said he plans to run for governor in 2022. He told the Times Monday that he would announce a decision soon.

“Our state is now largely out of balance. Families need to feel safe when they are taking their children to school or driving to work,” Falconer said. “Homelessness is exploding. Crime is on the rise. I hear every day how innocent Californians are being attacked or robbed.”

By far, Sen. Brian Dahl of the state could be considered Newsom’s strongest Republican rival. Despite being in the state legislature for nine years, the Conservatives lack a high statewide profile, which proves challenging for fundraising efforts. Newsom has already raised 25 million for its re-election campaign.

“We have a wave of destructive crimes. The homicide rate in California has risen by a third,” Dahl told supporters last week, according to the Times. “Retailers are turning into bunkers or shutting down altogether due to widespread theft, while the majority party is doing everything it can to reduce the punishment for violators.