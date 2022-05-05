Majority of NYC voters disapprove of Adams’ handling of crime, gun violence, new poll finds



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of New York City voters have denied how Mayor Eric Adams handled the rising crime rate in his more than four-month term.

Crime across all political parties, races, genders, age groups and boroughs is seen as the most pressing problem facing the Big Apple, according to a survey by Quinnipiac University of New York City registered voters.

Overall, 49% of voters said crime was the most urgent problem, compared to 15% of respondents who said affordable housing and 12% said homelessness was the most urgent problem. Of the 10 issues that voters can choose from, none of the other issues came in double digits.

NYPD Overtime ‘Unprecedented’ crime Climate is projected to exceed the বর 142M + budget allocated in 2022

Majority of voters – 57% – deny handling Adams’ crime, compared to 37% of respondents who say they approve of how the mayor is addressing public safety issues. This was a significant change from the results of the last vote in February, when 49% of New Yorkers said they approved of Adams’ conduct of crime and 35% of voters said they denied it.

“Mayor Adams has a positive score in his work performance, but it’s weak. The biggest weight of his numbers: crime. It’s the most urgent issue so far and voters are holding him accountable,” said Mary Snow, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University. “Confidence in the mayor has waned as the submarine has been able to reduce gun violence in the wake of the massive April shootings, along with a massive increase in crime.”

An April 12 shooting that left 10 people injured and more than a dozen others injured while traveling on a subway train and on a Saturday morning commute to 36th Street Station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The only suspect, Frank James, was arrested 30 hours later after a massive Manhunt near a Manhattan McDonald’s.

The majority of respondents – 53% – answered that they were either not confident enough or not at all confident that Adams would succeed in reducing gun violence. This is a harsh flip from the results of the February election, which showed that 58% of voters were either too confident or too confident in their ability to reduce the number of shots fired in the city where Adams once served as a police sergeant.

Following the announcement of the results of Wednesday’s vote, Adams was in Los Angeles to take part in a panel discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference. Earlier in the week, the mayor attended the 2022 MET Gala with “End Gun Violence” written on the back.

The survey also showed that 56% of voters denied how Adams handled homelessness, compared to 31% of respondents who approved. Regarding managing the relationship between the police and the community, 49% approved of Adams, while 43% dissatisfied. This compares to February when a large majority of 57% of voters approved Adams’ relationship between the police and the community, with 29% rejecting it.

According to the poll, more than seven out of 10 voters think New York City is doing too little to help the homeless.