Makar Sankranti 2022- Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and these Celebs wishes on Festival! Makar Sankranti 2022- Akshay Kumar was seen flying kites, Katrina Kaif celebrated Lohri at her in-laws’ house!

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty has posted a video and is seen holding a plate in her hand. He has congratulated Makar Sankranti and Pongal. His video goes viral very quick.

Sharvari

Actress Sharvari, who shot with Bunty Aur Babli 2, congratulated her on the event of Makar Sankranti and Lohri by sharing this image. Followers are liking this stereo.

Shahid Kapoor

Famous person Shahid Kapoor has wished Lohri by sharing an image. At the moment, he’s busy together with his movie Jersey. Very quickly there’s going to be an enormous explosion.

Kajol

Actress Kajol has wished Makar Sankranti by posting a narrative on Instagram. A kite is seen on this image.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has shared an image during which his new spouse Katrina Kaif is seen with him. Each have celebrated Lohri and Makar Sankranti collectively for the primary time. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have congratulated.

Vicky Kaushal

Famous person Akshay Kumar has posted an image during which he’s seen flying a kite. With this image, the Suryavanshi star has congratulated Makar Sankranti. The image is turning into more and more viral.