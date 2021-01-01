Make a name for yourself with research in the UK – research courses at UK universities

The UK is known for its imperial culture and history. Here are the oldest and best universities in the world. Many of these are even in the top-100. Where you can study and touch the heights of the sky. This is why the UK is emerging as a popular destination for Indians to study abroad. The best thing about the universities here is that there is no duration of course in PG. This means you can get an MA or MSc degree in one year. Most Indians go to the UK for medical studies or research. The admission process here is less complicated than in the US. Most universities do not require GRE or SAT scores. Although the cost of education is the same as in the US, it is almost impossible to get scholarships for all international students here. This is because the cost of education in the UK is usually around Rs 20 lakh a year. Recent changes in visa rules have made it impossible to get a job there for a few months.

The best courses in the UK are Medicine and Lifesciences



Course duration UG – 3 years, PG – 1 year

Eligibility: UG and 12th degree is required for admission to PG courses. If English is not your first language then you have to pass TOEFL or IELTS.

Apply as follows: Forms for any university can be filled from the UCAS (University and College Admissions Services) website, which provides the UK’s online admissions service. Provide your educational details and SOP (Statement of Purpose) in the application.

Admission time: Forms will be available in December. The session will begin in February.

Fee- Tuition Fees – ,000 12,000 to 20,000 20,000 (approximately Rs. 10 lakhs to 18 lakhs)

Cost of living – ,500 5,500 to ,000 7,000 (approximately Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 6.5 lakhs)

Scholarship – Very low. If you need, please mention in the application.

Top Institutions / Universities

1. Cambridge University (www.cam.ac.uk)

2. Oxford University (www.ox.ac.uk)

3. Imperial College of London (www.imperial.ac.uk)

Job opportunities After the course, job opportunities are easily available in the country and abroad. Special preference in research and academic business.

