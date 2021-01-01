Make a name for yourself with research in the UK – research courses at UK universities
Course duration UG – 3 years, PG – 1 year
Eligibility: UG and 12th degree is required for admission to PG courses. If English is not your first language then you have to pass TOEFL or IELTS.
Apply as follows: Forms for any university can be filled from the UCAS (University and College Admissions Services) website, which provides the UK’s online admissions service. Provide your educational details and SOP (Statement of Purpose) in the application.
Admission time: Forms will be available in December. The session will begin in February.
Fee- Tuition Fees – ,000 12,000 to 20,000 20,000 (approximately Rs. 10 lakhs to 18 lakhs)
Cost of living – ,500 5,500 to ,000 7,000 (approximately Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 6.5 lakhs)
Scholarship – Very low. If you need, please mention in the application.
Top Institutions / Universities
1. Cambridge University (www.cam.ac.uk)
2. Oxford University (www.ox.ac.uk)
3. Imperial College of London (www.imperial.ac.uk)
Job opportunities After the course, job opportunities are easily available in the country and abroad. Special preference in research and academic business.
