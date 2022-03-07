Make-A-Wish raffling signed Captain America shield



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Though raffle winners will not receive the power to lift Mjolnir in the battle against Thanos, Capital Region residents have a chance to win a piece of Marvel history- an autographed Captain America shield. The one-of-a-kind movie prop is being raffled off by Make-A-Wish of Northeast New York, with the winner being announced at the chapter’s March 26 “Spark Joy” Gala.

Actor Chris Evans signs the shield that also features three other MCU stars’ autographs that is being raffled off to benefit Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. Photo Provided.

The shield was donated by actor Sebastian Stan, one of only six in existence that features the emblems of Captain America, the Falcon, and the Winter Soldier- and the only in existence to be signed by all four actors who play them. The shield was presented to the chapter directly by Stan. “There are only six of these shields made and this is the only one with these signatures on it,” Stan said. “It is unique in that perspective. There is no other one like it.”

Actor Sebastian Stan is photographed with the shield that features his autograph and those of three other MCU stars that is being raffled off to benefit Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. Stan donated the shield to the chapter. Photo provided.

Stan portrayed Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, better known as the Winter Soldier. The actors behind the other three signatures are Chris Evans (Captain America), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), and Wyatt Russell (John Walker).

The shield is 25 inches in diameter and has leather straps. It also comes with its own carrying case. Raffle tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter the raffle. You may enter by calling the Make-A-Wish office at (518) 456-9474 or visit during business hours Monday to Friday at 3 Washington Square, Albany, New York. Tickets will be mailed to callers- online sales are prohibited. Winners do not have to be present at the Gala to claim their prize.