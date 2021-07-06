Make calls like this without network in mobile, just follow these simple tips

If the network is not coming in your mobile phone then do not worry. Turn on the option of WiFi calling and enjoy calling without network.

Often people have to deal with the problem of calling due to the weak network. But if there is some important work and the network is not coming in the mobile then everyone gets into trouble. In such a situation, the question arises that if there is no network in the mobile then how to make a call. So let’s know some simple tricks and tips which will prove to be very effective for you.

Also read- Screen guard can also damage your smartphone, know how

These companies started WiFi calling facility

Companies like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio have started calling service of WiFi. First of all, know that the WiFi service of Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea can be used by both Android and iPhone users. The special thing is that in today’s phones WiFi is available as an inbuilt feature and all you have to do is activate it. Also, to use WiFi service, it is necessary to have WiFi active in your phone. Then you can make WiFi calls.

How to use WiFi service in Android phone

If you have Android mobile and network is not coming in it then don’t worry. For this, go to your phone’s settings and open the option of SIM and network. Where you have been given the option of SIM in the top itself. Open it and then there will be an option of WiFi calling, activate it. After activating WiFi calling, you can use calling without network.

Also Read:- How To Turn Off Location Tracking In Smartphone?

Activate WiFi feature in iPhone like this

If you run an iPhone, then first you have to go to the phone’s settings. Where you will get the option of mobile data, click on it. There will be WiFi calling option in mobile data, activate it. After this you can call anywhere anytime without network.