Make uo mind to buy an electric vehicle so before booking a car know these things

Electric vehicles have far fewer moving parts than ICE vehicles. Due to which the chances of breakage are also less and your vehicle remains in continuous use.

Even after the reduction in the tax rates on petrol and diesel, their price is touching easily. In such a situation, you may also be thinking of switching to electric vehicles. But there are many questions in your mind regarding the range, battery and charging of the electric vehicle. So you don’t need to worry. Because we are going to clear all the doubts related to electric vehicle in this news. After which you can choose the electric vehicle according to your need. Let’s know about it….

EV Powertrain – Electricity is stored in the battery in an electric vehicle. Which supplies power to the electric motor while the vehicle is running. In which torque is produced through an electric motor and the vehicle moves forward. Let us tell you that more torque is generated in electric vehicle than petrol-diesel vehicle. On the other hand if you are switching to an electric vehicle. So you must take care of its range. Which makes it very easy to use.

How to charge electric vehicle – You can also charge your electric vehicle at home. For this you can use slow charger or fast charger. Apart from this, you can also charge your electric vehicle by visiting a government or private charging station. Let us tell you that there are three types of chargers used to charge an electric vehicle. In which the first is the slow charger which gives an output of 3Kw. It takes 8-10 hours to charge the vehicle. The second fast charger has an output of 7KW to 22KW. With this, it takes 3-4 hours to charge the vehicle. At the same time, the last one is the rapid charger which gives an output of 43KW. In this, it takes 30-60 minutes to charge the electric vehicle.

How many types of electric vehicles are there? There are two types of electric vehicles. A full electric vehicle with a charging port. On the other hand, hybrid vehicles do not have an electric port. Rather, these vehicles run on petrol or diesel and their battery is charged only by the running of the vehicles. Let us tell you that when the battery runs out in a hybrid vehicle, they can be run on petrol or diesel by changing the switch.

Also read: This Electric Scooter of ‘Made in India’ will give a range of 200km on a single charge, the price is less than 90 thousand rupees

Main parts of electric vehicle Electric vehicles have far fewer moving parts than ICE vehicles. Due to which the chances of breakage are also less and your vehicle remains in continuous use. Whereas the parts that are main in an electric vehicle. They are the electric motor, inverter, drivetrain, battery and charging input. Along with this, the weather also has a great effect on the performance of the electric vehicle. In summer, you can travel more distance by electric vehicle. While less in winter.