makeover #kitchen

This year a very low budget Malayalam film came – The Great Indian Kitchen. Streaming on Amazon Prime, the film was written and directed by Jio Baby. The story of the film is the story of the kitchen of most of the houses in the country. The film has exposed the patriarchy in Indian families without any fuss.

The film depicts the simple story of a married couple and their everyday life. But soon after seeing the film starts raising difficult questions of gender discrimination present in homes. How the responsibility of the kitchen kills a woman’s dreams is shown in a very natural way in this film. In the film, the woman wants to teach dance but the father-in-law doesn’t like to act as a daughter-in-law. According to the intoxicated father-in-law of patriarchy, it is auspicious for women to stay at home.