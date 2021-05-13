Bollywood News

Makers introduce Sidharth Shukla as passionate Agastya Rao in rain-drenched avatar

4 hours ago
BBB3

Damaged However Stunning 3 is approaching MX Participant on Might 29, 2021. At present, the makers have unveiled the primary poster of Sidharth Shukla as Agastya Rao. We will see the good-looking hunk in a rain-drenched avatar. The caption reads, “Meet Agastya – Fiery, passionate and willful! He can’t assist however fall in love with somebody who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of.” The good-looking hunk is taking part in the position of a theatre director in the online sequence. That is his debut in the online sequence house. The actor appears intense in the shot. There may be immense pleasure as that is his return to performing after Bigg Boss 13. Additionally Learn – Valentine’s Day 2020: Kaafir, Damaged however Stunning, Fittrat – 5 net sequence for romantic hearts

The makers will present the primary poster of Sonia Rathee at 6pm at present. Ekta Kapoor had sort of given a touch that she needed Sidharth Shukla in the third season after Bigg Boss 13. Some days again, a clip of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in an intense lip-lock went viral on social media. Followers are pouring in their reactions on social media… Additionally Learn – Harleen Sethi: I have been fairly a wild youngster, however my mother and father are fairly typical; to even say I had a boyfriend was taboo [Exclusive]

We will see that the thrill is at its peak for the online present. It’s a romantic present with three songs from Akhil Sachdeva, Vishal Mishra and Amaal Malik. Additionally Learn – Vikrant Massey confirms engagement to onscreen spouse Sheetal Thakur

