Makers introduce Sidharth Shukla as passionate Agastya Rao in rain-drenched avatar





Damaged However Stunning 3 is approaching MX Participant on Might 29, 2021. At present, the makers have unveiled the primary poster of Sidharth Shukla as Agastya Rao. We will see the good-looking hunk in a rain-drenched avatar. The caption reads, “Meet Agastya – Fiery, passionate and willful! He can’t assist however fall in love with somebody who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of.” The good-looking hunk is taking part in the position of a theatre director in the online sequence. That is his debut in the online sequence house. The actor appears intense in the shot. There may be immense pleasure as that is his return to performing after Bigg Boss 13. Additionally Learn – Valentine’s Day 2020: Kaafir, Damaged however Stunning, Fittrat – 5 net sequence for romantic hearts

The makers will present the primary poster of Sonia Rathee at 6pm at present. Ekta Kapoor had sort of given a touch that she needed Sidharth Shukla in the third season after Bigg Boss 13. Some days again, a clip of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in an intense lip-lock went viral on social media. Followers are pouring in their reactions on social media… Additionally Learn – Harleen Sethi: I have been fairly a wild youngster, however my mother and father are fairly typical; to even say I had a boyfriend was taboo [Exclusive]

Aakhne Meri …har jagah

Dundhe tujhe ….❤️

It is your FIRST EXCLUSIVE poster with the title?

It is nt it sufficient to make me emotional…❤️

ARRIVAL OF AGASTYA RAO#BrokenButBeautiful3 pic.twitter.com/IyNXNCNr7O — Surabhi Rawat❤ (@drsurabhic) May 13, 2021

Tremendous Excited to observe #SidharthShukla in #BrokenButBeautiful3?Cannot Wait to Witness the Wonderful Story of Agstaya & Rumi..That is going to Break all information??? Jai Mata Di✨❤️

ARRIVAL OF AGASTYA RAO — Shilpy? (@shilpys_1) May 13, 2021

#AgastyaRao is an idealist, opinionated & rebellious!?

Falling in love with Rumi his muse!? Sounds so fascinating!? Can twenty ninth Might come already, I’m already in love with #BrokenButBeautiful3!?#AgMi would present all ups and downs of relationships.❤ ARRIVAL OF AGASTYA RAO https://t.co/f16j4uTW3R pic.twitter.com/5l2z34z6dj — Roshni ??‍♀️ (@RoshBeingRosh) May 13, 2021

At present’s the day we are going to have fun ARRIVAL OF AGASTYA RAO! Each stunning reminiscence, each joyous second. It’s absolutely going to be character which is able to stick with us without end. It is not only a identify anymore, it’s an emotion, a personality so near our coronary heart.#SidharthShukla — SidNaaz ke Delulu? (@SidNaaz_Delulu) May 13, 2021

We will see that the thrill is at its peak for the online present. It’s a romantic present with three songs from Akhil Sachdeva, Vishal Mishra and Amaal Malik. Additionally Learn – Vikrant Massey confirms engagement to onscreen spouse Sheetal Thakur

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



