Makers of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s biopic starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala drop a MAJOR SURPRISE on the release date



The makers of the struggle biopic, Main, starring Adivi Sesh as martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, have introduced that they’re going to be suspending the release of the movie amid the coronavirus-led lockdown till the state of affairs will get again to regular. Beforehand slated for release on 2nd July 2021, and carrying affordable buzz, given how effectively its trailer was obtained, Main, primarily based on the real-life hero, was scheduled for a multi-lingual release throughout the nation. The movie, shot in Hindi and Telugu concurrently, had additionally introduced a release in Malayalam, widening the scope of attain amongst various sectors of the viewers. Additionally Learn – From Acharya to Narappa: 7 South biggies which may get postponed attributable to the second wave of COVID-19

Sadly, the present COVID-19 disaster has prompted the makers of Main to make an official announcement, deferring of release. Their press release reads: “We live in unprecedented instances and we hope you all are following all the security protocols and staying protected. Our movie Main, which was initially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date. WE WILL ANNOUNCE THE NEW RELEASE DATE ONCE THINGS ARE BACK TO NORMAL. Occasions are robust however so are we. – Group Main.” Test it out beneath: Additionally Learn – Drushyam 2, Goodachari Returns, F3 and extra: 5 Tollywood sequels, that are anticipated to be report breakers

Additionally Learn – Main teaser: Adivi Sesh brings to life martyred Main Sandeep Unnikrishnan aka the hero of the 26/11 assaults on this highly effective biopic

Earlier, the makers of Main had launched the teaser of the movie tracing the different dimensions of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, from his childhood and teenage years to his superb years in the military. Celebrating the heroics of Main Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Main not solely depicts his heroic dying, but in addition embraces the spirit with which he lived.

Main stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in main roles. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie is produced by Sony Photos Movies India in affiliation with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Leisure and A+S films.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



