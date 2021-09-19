Making My Strange Journey a Hype Coin in the Crypto World

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and provides behind-the-scenes insight into how our journalism comes together.

When I recently did a small experiment for an article highlighting a corner of the crypto world, I knew I was creating something that would live on after the piece was published. But still what happened surprised me.

As a business reporter based in London, I have been buoyed by the increasing popularity of so-called promotional coins in recent months. These are bitcoin’s down-market, volatile cousins, the greybeards of the cryptocurrency world. There are more than 70,000 of these coins—with names like Clayton, Chili’s, Helium, and others you’ve never heard of—and a few dozen new ones are made each day.

On the face of it, the hype coin phenomenon is one of the most shocking financial fads in history. At least if you broke down during the tulip frenzy in the 17th century, you might end up with a few tulips. Promotional coins have no intrinsic value. But investors and venture capitalists have swooned for them. More than 80 have a market value of over $1 billion.

To enlighten readers and myself, I created my own promotional coin. I spent about $1,000 of The New York Times money—yes, I first approved this outlay with the editors, and we discussed the legal issues of the project with Times lawyers—to build and promote it.