Making My Strange Journey a Hype Coin in the Crypto World
When I recently did a small experiment for an article highlighting a corner of the crypto world, I knew I was creating something that would live on after the piece was published. But still what happened surprised me.
As a business reporter based in London, I have been buoyed by the increasing popularity of so-called promotional coins in recent months. These are bitcoin’s down-market, volatile cousins, the greybeards of the cryptocurrency world. There are more than 70,000 of these coins—with names like Clayton, Chili’s, Helium, and others you’ve never heard of—and a few dozen new ones are made each day.
On the face of it, the hype coin phenomenon is one of the most shocking financial fads in history. At least if you broke down during the tulip frenzy in the 17th century, you might end up with a few tulips. Promotional coins have no intrinsic value. But investors and venture capitalists have swooned for them. More than 80 have a market value of over $1 billion.
To enlighten readers and myself, I created my own promotional coin. I spent about $1,000 of The New York Times money—yes, I first approved this outlay with the editors, and we discussed the legal issues of the project with Times lawyers—to build and promote it.
I named it idiot coin. The name was just part of an effort to deter anyone from expecting it to be a “moon,” or soar in value. I wanted this thing to flop, and for very solid legal reasons. Two lawyers who specialize in cryptocurrency law explained to me that hype coins are securities and that anyone who markets someone with the intention of getting rich could attract some unwanted attention from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
I made 21 million idiot coins and put seven million up for sale. That’s where I really tried to sabotage this venture. The developers of the new crypto will start trading by putting money in a “liquidity pool”. The details get complicated here, but suffice it to say, most coin makers put around $10,000 in their pool. I put in $30.
I essentially built a car that had two sips of gas, max. The point was to demonstrate how easy it is to create and promote a completely useless item. Then, I would watch that object falter in oblivion. It did not happen.
After the article was published online, a few dozen people showed up on the Idiot Coin account on Telegram, an encrypted messaging platform. A handful started making very entertaining memes. Someone named DragonX posted a picture of a wide-eyed child with tongue twisting at a window under the words “Wayne” [sic] I’m not licking windows, I’m buying idiot coins!”
Others were eager to earn a fortune for the coin. “Let’s go to that stupid moon!” Written by IceMaster0x. It will never be the moon, I kept answering the boosters that happen. This did not prevent a few dozen people from taking the coins, often in the hundreds.
On the morning of August 10, the coin had a total market cap of approximately $6,000. By that evening, it had increased 10 times. The next afternoon, almost all the coins were sold and the market cap reached $108,000. It went down, then to a new high. It was at $68,000 on Monday afternoon.
Selling coins will probably bring down the price. This minor utensil can disappear in a matter of minutes. But if the growth continues, the money will go to charity.
For now, a curious kind of camaraderie has taken shape in Idiot Coin’s Telegram account, with voices and opinions from all over the world. (Shoutout to Rusty from Kazakhstan.) “Buy only if you’re an idiot,” reads one meme that keeps getting posted. Some solicitation strategies that can make the coin appreciate. Others argue that such a notion is completely different for a currency called the idiot coin.
As I type this, I have no idea what will happen next. It is certain that some people will invest in almost any venture, even a venture designed to fail.
