Maksim Chmerkovskiy Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Maksim Chmerkovskiy net worth and salary: Maksim Chmerkovskiy is Ukrainian dancer, choreographer, and instructor who has a net worth of $8 million. Maksim Aleksandrovich Chmerkovskiy was born in Odessa, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union, in January 1980. Maksim started dancing when he was only four years old. He is a professional Latin Ballroom dancer and owns four dance studios in New York City.

Maksim lives in New Jersey and has opened up another studio in Connecticut. He helped create a non-profit organization called Dance Team USA. He has worked with the water show Le Reve at the Wynn Las Vegas. Maksim is known for being one of the dancers on the ABC show Dancing with the Stars. He has partnered with Tia Carrere, Willa Ford, Laila Ali, Melanie Brown, Misty May-Treanor, Denise Richards, Debi Mazar, Erin Andrews, Brandy, Kirstie Alley (twice), Hope Solo, Melissa Gilbert, and Meryl Davis. In the show’s 18th season Maksim finally won the competition with Davis. He has won many dancing awards such as Yankee Classic Professional Latin Champion, Manhattan Dancesport Professional Latin Champion, and All England Champion. Chmerkovskiy starred in a Ukrainian version of “The Bachelor” in 2011. He has hosted a game show called The Cube since 2012.