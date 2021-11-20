Malaika Arora After divorce Trolled For Well dressed up and Going Out started Taunting The actress Solid Reply To Society and Troll on Her viral photo

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in the year 2017. After breaking their marriage of 19 years, both of them got separated from each other. After separating at that time, this couple had to face a lot of trolling on social media. Not only this, when Malaika Arora used to come out of the house ready, she used to get a lot of taunts in the comment section of paparazzi’s pictures.

Similarly, a photo of Malaika Arora had surfaced at that time. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took this picture of Malaika and shared it on her official Insta. Many vulgar comments were made on this picture that- ‘After the divorce, the money of ex-husband is getting ash.’

When many such comments were made for Malaika, the actress’s patience broke down and she made up her mind to reply to this troll. This Instagram user (@feelgoodfabric) wrote under Malaika’s picture – ‘Having fun after taking allmoney.’ During this, Malaika was also asked by this user that if you are worthy of earning then why did you take alumni?

On this, Malaika Arora gave a befitting reply to this user and wrote – ‘I don’t get into such things anyway. Because I have my own dignity. But I had to, feelgoodfabric, know that you don’t know anything about me before I spew this out.

Malaika had further said- ‘Throwing mud at me or hitting a comment when you have any idea about me. Do something other than just peeping into other people’s lives, making such comments and passing judgments. I am seriously advising you, use your time in the right place because it is clear that you have nothing to do in life.

This reply of Malaika was highly appreciated by her fans. Let us tell you, in the year 1998, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora had a love marriage. The two met for the first time for a coffee ad. The two came close on the shooting set itself. (‘You are in a toxic relationship…’ Co-judge asked Malaika the question, Malaika Arora gave this answer on the relationship)

After this Arbaaz and Malaika decided to get married. Arbaaz and Malaika also have a son – Arhaan Khan. Malaika had told how Arhaan had reacted when she and Arbaaz had decided to part ways.