Malaika Arora After Divorce With Arbaaz Khan Mom called from behind, kissed Ex-Son-in-Law on the cheek while leaving

Even after the separation of Malaika and Arbaaz, there was never a grudge between the Khan family and the Arora family.

The pairing of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan was called one of the best jodis of Bollywood. But in the year 2017, Arbaaz-Malaika broke their marriage of 19 years. When Arbaaz Malaika got divorced, the close of the couple were very disappointed to know about it. At the same time, it was a big setback for Arora and Khan family as well.

However, even after the separation of Malaika and Arbaaz, there was never a grudge between the Khan family and the Arora family. Rather, after the divorce, Arbaaz has been seen together at Malaika Family Dinner. When these pictures of Malaika Arbaaz’s family lunch-dinner surfaced on social media, people were also quite surprised. At the same time, a video also surfaced in which even after the breakup of Arbaaz and Malaika’s marriage, the actor’s healthy relationship with Malaika’s mom was seen.

Some time ago this video surfaced on social media in which Malaika Arora was seen leaving the restaurant after handling family lunch. Later, Arbaaz Khan was seen coming out of the gate with his son Arhaan from behind. So there Malaika’s mom was seen coming behind Arbaaz and Arhaan.

It is seen in the video that Malaika’s mother, wearing an off-white sari, comes after Arbaaz, slowly descending the stairs from behind. Arbaaz is moving fast when Malaika’s mom calls out – Arbaaz.

Hearing his name, Arbaaz stops there and looks back, he runs to his ex-mother in law. Malaika’s mom hugs Arbaaz and kisses her on the cheek.

This video became quite viral on social media, seeing that people were seen saying that ‘so much love even after the separation of Malaika-Arbaaz.’ Earlier in an interview, Malaika had expressed her mind about separating from Arbaaz. On their divorce, Malaika had said- ‘I am glad that we ended that relationship. Because we were not happy together. We did this out of respect for each other and parted ways considering each other’s choices.

Malaika had said about divorce- ‘Divorce is a big step. It gives me freedom to think. Most people do not appreciate this choice, on the contrary they ask you, what are you doing? Think about it again.’ Malaika had told that she is very happy with this choice.