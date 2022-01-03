Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor get trolled for their age, now gave a befitting reply! Arjun Kapoor gets trolled about Malaika Arora and her age

Entertainment

This year, along with many things, it is also being reported from Bollywood town that Malaika Arora may tie the knot and she is dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a long time. Last year, they announced about their relationship. Often pictures of both of them keep appearing on social media, which are well-liked. But often Arjun Kapoor is also a troll and the reason for this is the age difference between the two.

It is often said that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are no match. Recently, Arjun Kapoor has said something about this which is part of the news. During this he was on the interview and he said that this is his personal matter. Arjun Kapoor completely blamed the media for this.

He says that if people had said this in the media, they would not have come for selfie as soon as they came in front of me. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized,

Everything else is just noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered by who’s age, so we should just live. This thought and answer of Arjun Kapoor is the subject of much discussion and hardly anyone is going to ask him such a question now.

If we talk about the age difference of both, then it is about 12 years. However, it doesn’t matter to both of them. Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan.

Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor get trolled for their age, now gave a befitting reply!

Monday, January 3, 2022, 13:55 [IST]

