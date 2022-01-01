Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted at lunch date amidst break up rumors | Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s lunch date amid breakup news

had a christmas get together collectively

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Christmas get together collectively. This get together came about at Karishma Kapoor’s home. The get together was held after Christmas as a result of earlier than that, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been ending their quarantine. Forward of this Christmas get together, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora turned optimistic after having a celebration at Karan Johar’s home. After ending their quarantine, the entire group once more obtained collectively and get together on Christmas.

have been optimistic within the get together

It was solely after this Christmas get together that news got here that Arjun Kapoor is Corona optimistic. In the meantime, he went to dinner along with his sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, after which Riya and Karan additionally turned optimistic. It was reported that Arjun’s sisters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have been additionally corona optimistic. That is why the entire household was in quarantine.

Missed lots on New 12 months

On the event of New 12 months, Arjun Kapoor needed to keep in Quarantine. Throughout this, he shared an image of himself and Malaika in reminiscence of Malaika Arora on his social media and wrote how a lot he’s lacking Malaika. Throughout this, Arjun and Malaika have been additionally trolled as a result of age hole between them.

