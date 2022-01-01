Entertainment

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted at lunch date amidst break up rumors | Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s lunch date amid breakup news

4 hours ago
had a christmas get together collectively

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Christmas get together collectively. This get together came about at Karishma Kapoor’s home. The get together was held after Christmas as a result of earlier than that, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been ending their quarantine. Forward of this Christmas get together, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora turned optimistic after having a celebration at Karan Johar’s home. After ending their quarantine, the entire group once more obtained collectively and get together on Christmas.

have been optimistic within the get together

It was solely after this Christmas get together that news got here that Arjun Kapoor is Corona optimistic. In the meantime, he went to dinner along with his sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, after which Riya and Karan additionally turned optimistic. It was reported that Arjun’s sisters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have been additionally corona optimistic. That is why the entire household was in quarantine.

Missed lots on New 12 months

On the event of New 12 months, Arjun Kapoor needed to keep in Quarantine. Throughout this, he shared an image of himself and Malaika in reminiscence of Malaika Arora on his social media and wrote how a lot he’s lacking Malaika. Throughout this, Arjun and Malaika have been additionally trolled as a result of age hole between them.

why the rumours

Since Arjun Kapoor was in Quarantine and Corona circumstances have been growing in every single place, Malaika Arora had additionally quarantined herself for that reason. However when, for six days, the cameras didn’t catch the attention of Malaika, it was assumed that Malaika Arora was taking away the ache of her breakup by locking herself at residence.

household dinner on diwali

On the event of Diwali, Malaika Arora was seen for the primary time partying at a pageant with Arjun Kapoor’s complete household. It was Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s first Diwali and therefore all the Kapoor household gathered collectively and had loads of enjoyable on the pageant.

Rejoice anniversary collectively

Some time again, Arjun and Malaika celebrated their being along with this image. Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years and usually the rumors of their marriage preserve flying.

