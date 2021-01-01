Malaika Arora Arbaaz Family Reunion: Netizens React to Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s Family Reunion After Divorce

Malaika Arora along with her entire family met her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan at Family Get-Together. However, many people on social media seem confused about this get-together. After watching this video, people are seen doing different things.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, once one of the most beautiful couples in Bollywood, have had a breakup a long time ago. In 2017, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan officially divorced each other. After nearly 19 years of marriage, the two separated. However, Malaika and Arbaaz have been seen together several times for their son Arhan, forgetting their differences. Whether it’s lunch or dinner or going out somewhere, both of them have been seen with family many times even after divorce.





However, after a long time, the two appeared together again in this family get-together and this video of the meeting is going viral on social media. Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, her mother, Arbaaz Khan and Arhan are seen in the video. The men were captured on camera as they exited the restaurant after dinner. The first video shows Arbaaz jumping with his son. After this, Malaika’s mother called Arbaaz from behind and he approached her. Malaika’s mother is seen hugging Arbaaz and kissing him. It is clear that Malaika and Arbaaz may have separated but their family love is still intact today. However, social media users found this quite strange. People appear to make different kinds of comments.

Many people are expressing surprise at this video. One user wrote – When the family is separated, what is the drama of this reunion. Another user said – Yeh hota hai talak ek is also with Aamir and Kiran. In this video, some poor children are seen asking Malaika to help and the actress is sitting in the car ignoring her, some are even criticizing her a lot. After watching this video, some even remember Arjun Kapoor.

