Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Divorce Actor Said We Have Love And Respect For Each Other

After divorce from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan had said in his interview that we still have love and respect for each other.

Bollywood’s famous actors Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got married in the year 1998, before that both were in a relationship for many years. But after the ups and downs in marriage, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora decided to separate in 2017. Although Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were related to each other even after divorce. Not only this, Arbaaz Khan had even said in one of his interviews that love and respect still exists between them.

Arbaaz Khan had also talked about his situation after the divorce. The actor said, “It was a little difficult for me. It was not easy at all for me to be together for so long and now to be single. But someone has to move forward, so we also decided to move ahead in our respective lives.

Arbaaz Khan told that even after divorce, Malaika Arora’s family loves her. The actor said about this, “We have a child, so we also have some parental duties on us. That’s why sometimes things happen between us. Even though we are separated, these things will remain between us forever. Because we have love and respect for each other.

Talking about Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan further said, “We may have gone different paths, but our lives are still intertwined. Our family is close to each other. His family also loves me very much and these things are not going to change.” Let us tell you that Malaika herself also talked about her relationship with Arbaaz after the divorce in the interview.

Malaika Arora had said in an interview to ‘The Tribune’, “He is a part of my life, the father of my child. Some bonding doesn’t change overnight. The things that have happened should remain between us only. Meeting Arbaaz makes my son very happy and I am very happy with my son’s happiness. He is no less than a son to my parents.”