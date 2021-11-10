Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Divorce Actress Reveals What Happened Night Before Her Divorce – I was sitting with family

Malaika Arora had told in one of her interviews what was the scene in her family the night before her divorce from Arbaaz Khan.

Bollywood’s famous actress Malaika Arora has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Malaika Arora tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in the year 1998. But after the ups and downs in the marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced from each other in the year 2017. In actress Kareena Kapoor’s radio show ‘What Woman Wants’, Malaika Arora told that it was very difficult for her to take the decision of divorce. Along with this, he also told what was the scene the night before the divorce.

Talking about the night before her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora said, “It has never been easy for me, at the end of the day someone or the other gets blamed. Always point a finger at someone. I think it’s normal human nature to take on these things.”

Talking about Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora further said, “I think everyone’s first opinion would be that don’t do it. No one will tell you yes yes you please go. The first thing to do is to make a wise decision. I too have gone through this thing.” Malaika Arora also talked about the family in the interview.

Malaika Arora further said in this regard, “Even the night before the divorce, I was sitting with my family and they asked me to reconsider the matter. He said, ‘Are you sure of your decision? Are you 100% sure of your decision? These are the things I heard from his mouth. There were some people around me who were worried about me.

Malaika Arora also shared son Arhaan Khan’s reaction to her and Arbaaz Khan’s divorce in one of her interviews. The actress said, “I wanted to see my child in an environment that is calm. He could see that we were happier being apart. One day he even told me that mother was glad to see you smiling.