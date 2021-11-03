Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan Divorce After Days: Where will life take me? Malaika Arora used to spend such days after divorce from Arbaaz Khan, did this work to overcome depression

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were once called ‘power couple’. But by the year 2017, Arbaaz and Malaika had decided to separate from each other. Everyone was surprised by this decision of Arbaaz-Malaika. Especially the fans of this couple were shocked by their separation and divorce.

After separating from Arbaaz, Malaika had said that she is now very relaxed and relieved after the divorce. Malaika had also told at that time that although she had gone into depression a few days after taking the divorce. But he worked very hard to get himself out of these situations.

During a show, Malaika had told that ‘I am calmer now than before. All I can say about life after divorce is that I am happy now. But when my marriage broke up, I was very depressed. Malaika had told that she is very positive about the child. During this, Malaika took special care that due to their divorce, it should not affect the upbringing of their child in any way.

After divorce from Arbaaz When Malaika used to be immersed in thought: Malaika had said- ‘Many types of thoughts used to come in my mind. Like any other normal person, I also used to think about my future. I wondered what would happen next? Where will life take you? But then I decided that I would not think much anymore. I will maintain my restraint and will not let anything dominate me. I think this has been the best thing for me. I just left everything on time and waited for better time to come.

Malaika had told during one of her interviews that after the divorce, there were many changes in her life. First of all, he started taking these changes positively. For this, his friends had become his support in the true sense. Malaika had told that she is a positive type of soul since childhood, so she cannot live without her ‘girl gang’. She loves to party, so she used to spend time with her friends.