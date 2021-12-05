Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Pool Video Actress Makes Him Workout In Pool In Maldives

Malaika Arora forced Arjun Kapoor to work out in Maldives too. The video related to this is also going viral.

Bollywood’s famous actress Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are spending their holidays in Maldives these days. Even after living in Maldives, both are connected with fans through social media and are constantly sharing their photos and videos. But the surprising thing is that Malaika Arora did not let actor Arjun Kapoor take rest even in Maldives. He even got the actor to work out in the pool. A video related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, which has been shared by Arjun Kapoor himself from his Instagram account.

In a video shared by Arjun Kapoor on Instagram, he and Malaika Arora were seen working out in the pool. In the end, getting upset, the actor even pushed him. Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “When your girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer. Thanks to Malaika Arora, I am working out here in Maldives as well.”

Not only did Malaika Arora herself react to this video of Arjun Kapoor, as well as other Bollywood actors also commented a lot. Malaika Arora reacted to Arjun Kapoor’s post by sharing a biceps emoji. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter Riya Kapoor gave her reaction by sharing the heart shape emoji.

Apart from the workout video, actor Arjun Kapoor also shared some of his pictures on Instagram. Apart from this, he also shared a video of Malaika Arora cycling on Instagram. In the video, the actress stumbled while cycling. Let us tell you that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often in discussion about their relationship.

Talking about the age difference between Arjun Kapoor and himself, Malaika Arora had said, “Unfortunately we live in a society that does not move with the times. An older man can romance a younger girl but when it comes to a woman, she is called an ‘old man’.”

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor had said on the question of marriage with Malaika Arora that he has not thought anything about it yet. But whenever something like this happens, he will not hide it from anyone.