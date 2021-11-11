Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Wedding Arbaaz Khan Epic Reply To Reporter On Their Marriage – Very intelligent question asked

Arbaaz Khan was questioned on the marriage of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, to which the actor said that you have asked a very intelligent question.

Bollywood’s famous actor Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora tied the knot in the year 1998. But after the ups and downs in marriage, both of them decided to separate in the year 2017. After the divorce, both of them moved on in their respective lives. While Arbaaz Khan came close to famous model and actress Georgia Andriani, rumors of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s marriage also started flying. Arbaaz Khan was also asked about the marriage of both, to which he replied in a tremendous way.

According to India Today, at the launch of ‘Pinch in Mumbai’, Arbaaz Khan was questioned on the rumor of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s marriage, to which the actor said, “Paaji, you have asked a very intelligent question. You must have worked very hard, you will be sitting on it all night. Paji, I have to answer your question.”

Arbaaz Khan further said in his interview, “But you have taken so much time to think so give me some time too. Will I tell you tomorrow?” Let us tell you that Malaika Arora also spoke openly during an event in connection with her marriage to Arjun Kapoor. The actress had said, “Nothing can be more beautiful than a white wedding.”

Malaika Arora had further said about this, “Indian wedding is also beautiful, but if you ask my preference then I will say white wedding.” At the same time, Arjun Kapoor had said on the marriage of himself and Malaika that whenever it happens, I will definitely tell people. The actor said, “Whenever I get married, I will definitely inform you about this.”

Talking about the marriage, Arjun Kapoor further said, “We do not have any wedding plans right now. Even if you will get married now, how, even if you have to do it. I haven’t thought about it yet, but as I always say. I won’t hide it.” Let us tell you that there was also news about Arjun and Malaika’s marriage that both are going to tie the knot in April, although later the actress had termed it as a rumour.