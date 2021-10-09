Malaika Arora Bold Video with Crazy Dog Getting Viral on Social Media | Holding Malaika’s thin waist, this dog stood like a small child, video went viral

New Delhi: Pictures and videos of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora keep going viral on social media. The actress takes special care of her fitness and does routine workouts. A recent video of the actress is becoming fiercely viral on the internet, in which she is going somewhere wearing a lower and crop top.

Doggy reached Malaika

When Malaika Arora enters with a mask of black color on her face, a dog comes to her and starts smelling her. On this, Malaika Arora puts her hand on the head of this dog and starts clicking photos with the fans. But in the meantime, after coming to Malaika Arora, Doggy puts both his paws on her waist.

Fans liked Malaika’s style

Malaika Arora, even after this, does not run away by reprimanding that dog, but instead turns her hand on her head. This cute video is becoming fiercely viral on social media. The video has been shared by Paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Fans are very fond of the video and are commenting and tying bridges of praise.

Bridges of praise tied by commenting

One user wrote in the comment section, ‘He is a true dog lover.’ Another user wrote, ‘I loved the way he treated Doggy.’ However, a user wrote on the matter of Doggy going to Malaika Arora, ‘Sometimes it seems that it is better to be an animal than to be a human.’

