Malaika Arora Calls Divorce With Arbaaz Khan Was Her Low Phase Of Life Said I Have Suffered With Personal Struggle

Bollywood’s famous actress Malaika Arora has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her dance and her style. Malaika Arora married actor Arbaaz Khan in the year 1998, but after the ups and downs in the marriage, both of them separated in the year 2017. However, getting a divorce was not easy for them at all. Not only this, it also had an effect on his children and family. Malaika Arora herself has revealed this in a recent interview. The actress said about this that the time of divorce was the lowest phase of her life.

Talking about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora told Bollywood Bubble, “I have gone through personal struggles. I have gone through divorce. I had to go through my family pressure. I also had to go through this thing that how will it affect my child, how will I be able to bear it further, what will be the reaction of the society.

Talking about this, Malaika Arora further said that at one point of time she also started feeling whether she would be able to work further or not. Regarding this, the actress said, “All the thoughts were swirling in my mind and I sometimes feel that those times were the lowest phase of my life. I would obviously say that this was the biggest upheaval of my life.”

Malaika Arora further said about this, “It was not my personal matter, it involved my family, my child was involved and many aspects of life were involved. This decision of mine was going to affect the lives of many people. Because we were a couple, we were husband and wife. We thought this would be the best thing, but it was the hardest time.”

This was the situation a night before the divorce: In one of her interviews, Malaika Arora also narrated the scene the night before the divorce. He had said, “Everyone’s first opinion was to vote. No one will tell you yes, yes please go, do it. Everyone had to say that to take a decision after thinking. Even the night before the divorce, my family asked me, “Are you 100 percent sure of your decision?”